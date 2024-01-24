These companies are the best employers in Canada and they're hiring

If you're looking for a job, here's something to consider: Canada's top employers are hiring right now.

Forbes teamed up with research firm Statista and recently released its annual ranking of Canada's Best Employers. Over 40,000 employees took part in the survey and were asked to rate their company on several criteria: salary, gender pay equity, flexibility, training, and promotion opportunities. Participants were also asked if they'd recommend their company to others.

So, what makes for a good workplace environment? According to a 2023 report by global recruiting and staffing agency Randstad, workers evaluate employers based on salary and benefits, closely followed by work-life balance.

So, if you're in the job market, here are some openings at the top 10 organizations to work for in Canada.

1. The Hershey Company

Where: Niagara/St. Catherines, Ontario

Requirements: One to three years of sales experience, valid driver's licence, and ability to lift 30 lb

Description: You'll be in charge of selling and maintaining the distribution of Hershey items in your assigned territory and ensuring store appearance and merchandise displays are in line with plans. You'll send reports of weekly activities, expenses, competitive activity, promotions, and other administrative functions.

2. Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO)

Where: Ottawa, Ontario

Pay: $29.35 to $36.05/hour

Requirements: Criminal record check, fluent in English and French, two to three years of experience, and post-secondary education in finance or accounting

Description: Some of the responsibilities for this role include reviewing, preparing, and processing accounts, billing, invoices, incoming payments, and receipts. You'll contact third parties (including patients and families) about billing, invoicing, missing information, coverage, claims, and payment collection processes. You'll also coordinate with internal clinics and insurance companies to ensure claims are processed correctly.

3. Brock University

Where: St. Catharines, Ontario

Pay: $62,580 to $70,000/year

Requirements: Minimum of five years of experience in social media management and an undergraduate degree or diploma in multi-media, web design, marketing, communications, or a related field

Description: You'll develop and post content to Brock University's social media sites and channels. Tasks include producing animations, video, and interactive media. You'll also attend events to capture content and engage with users online by encouraging discussions and responding to or directing queries.

4. Elections Canada

Where: Cape Breton–Canso, Nova Scotia

Requirements: Experience in accounting and payroll

Description: As a financial officer for Elections Canada, you'll provide financial advice for procuring essential services and supplies. You'll be responsible for payroll and accounts, preparing financial reports, and processing supplier invoices and lease agreements.

5. Concordia University

Where: Montreal, Quebéc

Pay: $30.37 to $36.54/hour

Requirements: Diploma of collegial studies and two to four years of relevant work experience

Description: You'll ensure the departmental office runs smoothly by responding to or directing incoming mail, email, and phone or in-person enquiries. Duties include requesting receipts, preparing invoices for receiving and approvals, and maintaining a filing system of print and digital documents.

6. Government of Prince Edward Island

Where: Abrams Village, Prince Edward Island

Pay: $24.45 to $27.77/hour

Requirements: Grade 12, plus some university courses, library technician courses or relevant college diploma

Description: In this role, you'll support the public's educational, recreational, and informational needs. Tasks include following the library opening and closing procedures, registering new patrons and updating account information. You'll also renew items and place holds, balance cash and monthly deposits, and help patrons find library materials through reader's advisory, online searches and interlibrary loan requests.

7. Hydro-Québec

Where: Québec, various locations

Requirements: Professional studies diploma (DEP) in heavy road vehicle mechanics or a DEP in construction machinery mechanics. Must have a Class 5 Quebec driver's licence or be able to obtain one. Knowledge of the French language is essential.

Description: You'll help to dismantle, repair, and adjust equipment, mechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic components and accessories. Duties include welding work, balancing and aligning wheels, and towing, driving, and operating vehicles of all types of equipment.

8. Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB)

Where: Toronto/Simcoe (Ontario)

Pay: From $74,933.30/year

Requirements: Post-secondary diploma in protection security and investigation, private investigation, business administration, or legal studies. Three years of experience.

Description: You'll review claim files to see if they meet the criteria for an investigation. You'll also ensure you have all the relevant information and documents before beginning an investigation. You'll also report possible fraudulent activities and make recommendations regarding referrals to the Regulatory Services Division.

9. Parks Canada

Where: Gros Morne National Park of Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador

Pay: $99,955 to $128,807/year

Requirements: University degree in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce or economics or eligibility for a recognized professional accounting designation (CA, CMA, CGA, or CPA)

Description: In this role, you'll be responsible for organizing and directing financial and administrative services for the organization. You'll help establish internal policies, procedures, practices and systems. Other duties include planning and developing strategies to address the current and future needs of the organization.

10. Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Where: Various Locations

Pay: $49,813 to $66,842

Requirements: Experience working in isolated or semi-isolated locations, experience in operating maintenance on equipment like motors, generators, and power tools

Description: You'll report weather observations to the Marine Communications and Traffic Services (MCTS) and relay radio messages. Tasks include maintaining the station grounds, refuelling domestic diesel tanks, dipping canisters of water rainwater collection, painting buildings and testing the fire pump, hoses, and fire extinguisher.