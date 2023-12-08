The world's wealthiest families got $1.5 trillion richer this year and one is from Toronto

One of the wealthiest families in Canada is only getting richer, according to a new ranking.

Bloomberg released its list of the world's 25 richest families on Thursday and it'll call you poor in 25 different languages.

According to this year's list, as a group, the world's ultra-wealthy families have become a mind-boggling $1.5 trillion richer since the last ranking.

"The world's richest clans have prospered largely by sticking together, united by a shared sense of duty and the belief that they'll be richer for it," wrote Bloomberg reporter Devon Pendleton.

"The most successful families are fixated on generational, not quarterly, milestones," said Bob Gould, a partner at Creaghan McConnell Group, which advises business families. "They play a much longer game."

The 25 richest families in the world added $1.5 trillion in wealth this year. Here’s who makes the list. https://t.co/a6mMUZBLs6 — Bloomberg (@business) December 7, 2023

Only one of the wealthiest families in Canada has made it onto the list — the Thomsons.

Currently worth $71.1 billion, the family is considered the country's most affluent. According to Bloomberg, they climbed 10 spots from the last ranking.

To make you feel even more broke, four of the family members made this year's Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with one taking the cake for the richest Canuck on the list in January.

So, who is the Thomson family and why are they so damn rich?

The Thomsons are shareholders of Woodbridge, a family investment firm that controls the media publishing empire Thomson Reuters, which was founded by their grandfather Roy Thomson.

It's one of the world's largest international news agencies, and altogether, the family holds more than 320 million shares, according to Forbes.

David Thomson, who was born in Toronto and lives in Rosedale, is the co-chairperson of Woodbridge. The Financial Post described him as being the "mysterious" and "reluctant" head of the wealthiest family in Canada.

Besides being one of the richest Canadians, he is also known for having an extensive art collection, which reportedly includes pieces from Pablo Picasso and the world's top collection of works by English romantic painter John Constable.

David has two siblings — a sister named Taylor and a brother named Peter. They both own 14 per cent of Woodbridge.

Last, but certainly not least, is Sherry Brydson, who attended U of T and is the largest shareholder of Woodbridge, owning about 23 per cent of its assets.

She is the only child of Irma Thomson, one of Roy Thomson's two daughters.

She is known for her roots in activism, so much so that Bloomberg's fun fact about her is that she chained herself in the House of Commons to protest Canada’s strict abortion laws in the '70s.

The family also holds a stake in telecom giant Bell Canada and owns the Toronto-based Globe and Mail newspaper.