Yonge-Dundas to be renamed Sankofa Square and people have questions

Sankofa Square will soon be the new name of Yonge-Dundas Square and people in Toronto aren't sure what to make of it.

The square was originally named in part for the Scottish Henry Dundas, who amended a 1792 resolution to abolish slavery in Britain. Which leads us to the renaming — where does the word 'Sankofa' come from?

Sankofa is a word from the Twi language of the Akan people of Ghana, meaning "to go back and get it."

It is also associated with the Akan proverb, "Se wo were fi na wosan kofa a yenkyiri," which means "It is not taboo to go back for what you forgot."

The city's motion says the concept of Sankofa "refers to the act of reflecting on and reclaiming teachings from the past which enables us to move forward together."

What’s the cost to taxpayers for Sankofa Square rebranding? — GK (@goodkarma4344) December 15, 2023

Sankofa is often represented by an Adinkra symbol — visual designs in Ghana meant to represent concepts and usually printed on furniture, architecture, sculptures, fabrics and more.

The Adinkra symbol for Sankofa is a bird with its feet facing forward but its head turned backward, carrying an egg in its mouth.

The other Adinkra symbol for Sankofa is a symmetrical heart displayed vertically.

The motion to rename the square was put forward by Coun. Chris Moise, backed by Mayor Olivia Chow and adopted by the 20-member renaming advisory committee created in 2021. It also includes plans to rename two TTC stations bearing Dundas' name.

Sankofa means “to go back and get it” in twi.



Wth does Dundas Square have to do with that?



lol anyways, if the name change goes through just know Dundas Square belongs to Ghanaians. — bible thumper📖 (@marisajonesxo) December 15, 2023

Only two councillors, Jaye Robinson, who represents Ward 15, and Stephen Holyday, who represents Ward 2, voted against the move.

Sankofa square sounds so wack, who approved that? — DumplingBoyJ 🥟 🦖 (10-14) 🫤😞 (@OguguaShoota) December 15, 2023

"It enables us to move forward together, it's just beautiful. I couldn't think of a better name for a gathering place at the heart of our city," Chow said at the council meeting.

Toronto wants to rename Dundas Square “Sankofa Square” but won’t look back and see the wrongs they’ve done and are still doing to Black people and other minorities in this country — Styles Pree (@dmanfrom6ixx) December 15, 2023

The cost of the entire renaming plan is pegged at $2.7 million. The motion recommends the new name adopted by the end of the second quarter of 2024.