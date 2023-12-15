City
Nicholas Sokic
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sankofa square

Yonge-Dundas to be renamed Sankofa Square and people have questions

City
Nicholas Sokic
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Sankofa Square will soon be the new name of Yonge-Dundas Square and people in Toronto aren't sure what to make of it.

The square was originally named in part for the Scottish Henry Dundas, who amended a 1792 resolution to abolish slavery in Britain. Which leads us to the renaming — where does the word 'Sankofa' come from?

Sankofa is a word from the Twi language of the Akan people of Ghana, meaning "to go back and get it."

It is also associated with the Akan proverb, "Se wo were fi na wosan kofa a yenkyiri," which means "It is not taboo to go back for what you forgot."

The city's motion says the concept of Sankofa "refers to the act of reflecting on and reclaiming teachings from the past which enables us to move forward together."

Sankofa is often represented by an Adinkra symbol — visual designs in Ghana meant to represent concepts and usually printed on furniture, architecture, sculptures, fabrics and more.

The Adinkra symbol for Sankofa is a bird with its feet facing forward but its head turned backward, carrying an egg in its mouth.

sankofa square

A Sankofa bird in the form of a gold weight. Photo via the Brooklyn Museum.

The other Adinkra symbol for Sankofa is a symmetrical heart displayed vertically.

The motion to rename the square was put forward by Coun. Chris Moise, backed by Mayor Olivia Chow and adopted by the 20-member renaming advisory committee created in 2021. It also includes plans to rename two TTC stations bearing Dundas' name.

Only two councillors, Jaye Robinson, who represents Ward 15, and Stephen Holyday, who represents Ward 2, voted against the move.

"It enables us to move forward together, it's just beautiful. I couldn't think of a better name for a gathering place at the heart of our city," Chow said at the council meeting.

The cost of the entire renaming plan is pegged at $2.7 million. The motion recommends the new name adopted by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A drab grey box in Toronto is somehow a favourite at design awards

Health Canada recalls ADHD medication for risk of overdose

Yonge-Dundas to be renamed Sankofa Square and people have questions

Major new public transit line in Toronto is now one step closer to reality

Metrolinx offers glimpse inside record-breaking mega-tunnel for new subway extension

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur welcome second baby girl

Toronto is planning on renaming Yonge-Dundas Square and two TTC stations

Toronto Police arrest kids as young as 14 in connection with the latest TTC stabbing