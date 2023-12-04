Police box in alleged drunk driver in shocking Highway 401 takedown video

An alleged drunk driver is facing charges after a wild police takedown on Highway 401 in Toronto that was all captured on video.

A clip circulating on social media Monday morning shows the final moments of an incident that spanned three cities, where a suspected impaired driver was caught by surprise and boxed in by police cars of two different law enforcement agencies.

In the clip, at least a half dozen squad cars of both the Peel Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) can be seen aggressively boxing in the driver of a silver SUV on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Keele Street.

The police vehicles — including at least one unmarked SUV — all converge in unison to slam into and box in the suspect vehicle, using enough force that the collisions were audible to passing drivers recording the incident.

Peel Regional Police stated on X (formerly Twitter) that, on Sunday, officers were called to the area of Williams Parkway and James Potter Road in Brampton for a report of an impaired driver.

The driver reportedly fed from police and was later located on Highway 401, with Peel Police shouting out assistance from the OPP.

The OPP's Kerry Schmidt tells blogTO that one person was taken into custody on the scene and charged with impaired driving offences.

It appears the alleged impaired driver managed to evade police for approximately 37 kilometres before being apprehended.

A video captured in the aftermath of the takedown shows the scene on the blocked stretch of highway.

The eastbound 401 express lanes remained blocked from east of Keele Street to Allen Road for a few hours on Sunday night due to the ongoing police investigation.