What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2024 is the question on everyone's mind at this time of year.

Read on for a complete list of everything that's open and closed on Jan. 1 in Toronto.

General

Closed:

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open:

TTC and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule

Rexall Pharmacies will be open on reduced hours

Food and Drink

Closed

Majority of restaurants are clsoed (call ahead to confirm)

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

Malls and Attractions

Closed

Most malls like Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale and Fairview are closed

Open