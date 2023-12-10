People are having a hard time agreeing on what constitutes a living wage in Toronto

Recent videos on social media discussing the living wage in Toronto have prompted polarizing conversation about the cost of living in the city, as well as what figure constitutes a "livable" salary.

One video, uploaded to TikTok by user @acolexyz, amassed over 70k views after the creator stated that "people who make $70k to $120k" need to stop complaining about inflation.

"You know what grinds my gears? People who make $70k to 100k come crying online talking about, 'Oh, inflation's kicking my ass. Everything's so expensive, blah, blah, blah,'" he said.

"If you don't have any kids, you have a spending issue, not a money issue."

While some agreed with the creator, others took to the comments section to express that most individuals in Toronto — no matter their salary — are feeling the financial pressures of living in one of the most expensive cities in Canada.

"Not true. $70-120k have financial pressure too, it's just much worse for lower-income folks. Both hurting," one person wrote under the video.

"The ones that make $70-120k generally have expenses. Vehicle, insurance, mortgage, etc., all those things have gone up substantially," another comment reads.

You now have to make more than double minimum wage to afford rent in Toronto https://t.co/hoz9BlzTUo #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) July 18, 2023

In response to the video, another GTA-based TikTok creator, @__sanaa.k, discussed whether or not $70k is a livable salary in Toronto.

"Let's define livable. Livable is a socially acceptable level of income that provides adequate coverage for basic necessities such as food, shelter, healthcare, and more. The living wage standard allows for no more than 30 per cent to be spent on rent or a mortgage," she explained.

"Okay so what does $70,000 actually look like? In Ontario, you'd be taking home $4,100 every single month. And what's the average rent cost in Toronto? For a single bedroom, it is $2,500. So tell me, is $2,500 30 per cent of $4,000? I don't think so."

The TikTok creator also went on to discuss one's quality of life, assuming that they contribute over 50 per cent of their income to rent or mortgage alone.

"Let's talk about what you're doing with the remaining $1,500. Eating I hope, hopefully working out, paying a phone bill," she said. "I don't understand why people are so dense and refuse to understand that wages are not increasing as fast as expenses are increasing."

According to a report released by the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) in November, individuals living in Toronto and the GTA need to make at least $25.05 per hour, making the region's living wage the highest in the whole province.

To calculate the living wage, the network assessed basic needs like food, rent, clothing and footwear, and medical expenses, as well as childcare, transportation, internet and cell phone costs, recreation, personal care, and applicable government taxes, transfers and benefits.

The GTA's most recent living wage rate is an approximate 8 per cent jump from the rate in 2022, which was $23.15.

"$70k is nowhere near enough to live even as a single person. Rent is $2000 easy. $1000 left for everything else? No way," another person wrote under the video.