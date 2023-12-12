City
geminid meteor shower

The Geminid meteor shower is about to peak in Toronto and here's how to catch a glimpse

Get ready to bundle up and have your wishes ready, as one of the 2023's most impressive celestial events is set to send hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky. 

The Geminid meteor shower, which peaks during mid-December each year, is considered by NASA to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers. 

An asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon is responsible for the remarkable event, which differs from most meteor showers that result from comets, not asteroids. 

While the Geminids first began appearing in the mid-1800s, they have grown to be one of the major meteor showers of the year, with anywhere from 100 to 150 meteors seen per hour at its peak during perfect conditions. 

Their radiant — the point in the sky from which the Geminids appear to come — is the constellation Gemini, which is where the name for the shower originates.

However, it's important to note that you shouldn't only look to the constellation to view the Geminids, as they are visible throughout the night sky no matter where you are in the world.

According to EarthSky.org, the Geminids are expected to peak on Wednesday at approximately 2:27 p.m. EST, and Toronto residents should be able to see them clearly following sunset at around 4:40 p.m.

You'll still likely see some meteors in the nights before and after the peak of the shower, but if you want to catch the best glimpse, you might want to set aside some time on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. 

To watch the Geminids, NASA recommends finding an area well away from the city or street lights, and coming prepared for winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. 

"Lie flat on your back with your feet facing south and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors," the space agency wrote

"Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse." 

According to The Weather Network, conditions in Toronto on Wednesday evening and overnight are expected to be partly cloudy, which unfortunately, isn't the best case when it comes to viewing the celestial event.

However, the good news is that a young waxing crescent moon will set in during the evening which won't interfere with the Geminids, meaning you'll still have plenty of chances to wish upon a shooting star. 

Lead photo by

Belish/Shutterstock
