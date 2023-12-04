CBC/Radio-Canada laying off 600 employees nationwide

CBC/Radio-Canada has announced that it will lay off 600 employees nationwide at the beginning of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

According to the French-language publication LaPresse, CBC and Radio Canada's CEO Catherine Tait told employees about the mass layoffs during a meeting on Monday.

The layoffs will impact union members (85 per cent) and non-union workers (15 per cent). At least 250 positions will be eliminated on the French-speaking side of the broadcaster.

Radio-Canada is facing budget cuts of $125 million, and Tait revealed that the cuts are due to inflation, "fierce competition from digital giants," and revenue decline from traditional television.

In October, Michel Bissonnette, senior vice president of French Services at Radio-Canada, made headlines when he resigned, and his departure was soon followed by a hiring freeze.

News of the upcoming announcement of the layoffs started circulating online on Sunday.

People called it "shocking," with many upset by the timing of the announcement close to the holidays.