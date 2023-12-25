What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto 2023

Boxing day is the last statutory holiday of 2023 in Toronto, but there are many businesses and services that will remain open this year.
Here is the list of what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Mail delivery
Open
- TTC and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule
- Rexall Pharmacy locations will be open on reduced hours
Food & Drink
Open
- Most major grocery stores and chains will be open. Call ahead to confirm hours
- Select LCBO locations
- Select Beer Store locations will be open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Select indie bottle shops
- Select bars and restaurants will be open. Call ahead to confirm
Malls & Attractions
Open
- Shopping malls
- Attractions like the Toronto Zoo, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and CN Tower will be open
- Museums
- Most movie theatres will be open. Call ahead to confirm hours
- Skating rinks
Closed
- Roller Express at Union Station will be closed on Boxing Day