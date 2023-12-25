What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto 2023

Boxing day is the last statutory holiday of 2023 in Toronto, but there are many businesses and services that will remain open this year.

Here is the list of what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

Open

TTC and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule

Rexall Pharmacy locations will be open on reduced hours

Food & Drink

Open

Most major grocery stores and chains will be open. Call ahead to confirm hours

Select LCBO locations

Select Beer Store locations will be open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Select indie bottle shops

Select bars and restaurants will be open. Call ahead to confirm

Malls & Attractions

Open

Shopping malls

Attractions like the Toronto Zoo, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and CN Tower will be open

Museums

Most movie theatres will be open. Call ahead to confirm hours

Skating rinks

Closed