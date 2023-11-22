These are the 10 most dangerous cities to drive in Ontario

A new study is shedding light on the most dangerous places to drive in Ontario, with one city in the province coming out as the clear worst of the bunch — and it's probably not the one you're thinking of.

The latest study from insurance comparison site MyChoice draws data from over 100,000 insurance quotes in the past three years, including almost 2,300 accidents and over 5,000 tickets, to paint a picture of the safest and most dangerous places to drive in Ontario.

Data was then put through a detailed methodology rating cities on a scale of 0 to 5 based on the weighted averages of accidents and infractions with a 70/30 importance ratio.

And it was Brantford that came out as the worst of the bunch, with a dismal score of 0.7 out of 5, making it by far the most dangerous Ontario city for drivers.

The study found a shocking 18.8 per cent of Brantford drivers had infractions on record, while 15.5 per cent had accidents on record — both the highest numbers of any city included.

The second worst city in the ranking, Ajax, earned almost double Brantford's score, yet still had a concerning 13.05 per cent of drivers with infractions and 14.69 per cent with accidents on record.

"This study sheds light on the disparities in driving conditions across Ontario and emphasizes the need for targeted improvements in road safety," says Aren Mirzaian, CEO of MyChoice.

At the other end of the spectrum, Toronto (specifically the pre-amalgamation Old Toronto) somehow ranked the safest of all Ontario cities, with a score of 4.4 out of 5.

It's a surprise win for a city known across the nation for its miserable road conditions, construction, congestion, and frequent confrontations between motorists and cyclists.

Toronto saw the lowest figures among all Ontario cities ranked in both drivers with infractions on record (6.17 per cent) and accidents on record (6.13 per cent).

Other pockets of the 416 trail closely behind, with North York in second place for lowest percentage of drivers with infractions and third for the lowest percentage of drivers with accidents on record, behind East York.

Data also seems to suggest that Brampton's particularly sour reputation for dangerous driving and road rage might be undeserved. Brampton trended towards the median for percentage of drivers with infractions (10.07) and accidents (12.12).