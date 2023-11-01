Doug Ford's Halloween message went over about as well as his cheesecake video

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has made it quite clear that he's far from the most PR-savvy politician, and while he continues to try and connect with constituents on social media — whether through strange videos promoting fast food chains or his very unique brand of slang — it almost always ends with him getting absolutely roasted.

This week, it is Ford's Halloween message to the public that is not going over well, though it hasn't quite reached cheesecake recipe video backlash proportions (yet).

In an attempt to be fun-loving and spread the spirit of the season, the leader released a two-minute clip of him deliberating on which Halloween candy is the best since, as he states with a quip about his own weight, "I'm an expert."

Standing in front of some festive decor, Dougie is faced with various treats that he tests out one by one before making his final ruling (spoiler alert: Coffee Crisp wins).

Happy Halloween Ontario 🎃!



This year we had a little ‘battle’ to see which Halloween candy reigns supreme. I hope you enjoy this video and try this out with your families.



Have a safe and fun Halloween and if you’re driving this evening, please use extra caution ⚠️. pic.twitter.com/ZzeGqGWqvi — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 31, 2023

He ends the video reminding residents to have a great Halloween and to stay safe by being especially careful on the roads and ensuring all Halloween candy is looked over before consumption — a sweet and valid message, though it was not interpreted as such given all of the scandal currently surrounding the premier.

Some of the more topical responses among the 700+ the tweet has garnered in one day include "will you be handing out any parcels of land to trick or treaters?" and "Can we get one of you bobbing for kickbacks — I mean apples?"

His favorite Halloween Trick is to secretly accept bribes from developers. Just saying. #onpoli — Always Blunt Canadian (@blunt_always) October 31, 2023

Others chimed in with comments on the current cost of living crisis that is preventing people from enjoying Halloween as they usually would this year, and also on Ford's "folsky" persona, which one person called a "tiresome bit."

Then there were those who wondered if Ford gained anything from his mentions of Cadbury and Nestle — both "made right here in Ontario," he says in the video — and expressed joking shock that he didn't drop a Tim Hortons mention after his many videos promoting the cafe chain in the past.

Sounds about right. No loyalty and flips when the next shiny thing catches his eye. I’m surprised there wasn’t a Tim Hortons plug in there too. — S (@sharinglung5) October 31, 2023

Among calls for Ford to resign in the replies were jabs about the other important matters he should be attending to.

Criticisms include comments about the RCMP's investigation into his move to sell off swaths of the protected Greenbelt to developers — developers who received MZOs to fast-track their projects after attending a Ford family wedding, it was revealed this week.

Unfortunately for Ford, given everything that has come to light about his government's decisions in recent weeks, he is bound to be excoriated en masse whether he chooses to stay away from social media and press conferences or to engage as he did yesterday.