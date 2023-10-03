YouTuber who attempted to live on raft in Lake Ontario for a week had to be rescued

A Canadian YouTube star was recently rescued by police after dangerously attempting to survive on a raft in Lake Ontario for seven days as part of a video challenge.

Kyle Godfrey — better known as the star of the YouTube channel, Stromedy — recently uploaded a video in which he tried to recreate a viral video by MrBeast, titled "7 Days Stranded at Sea."

Equipped with limited supplies, water, and chairs, Godfrey set sail in Lake Ontario along with two friends on a quest to survive seven days stranded at sea, despite an impending storm that was forecasted to arrive on the first night of the challenge.

The group was escorted by a jet ski and dropped off in the middle of the lake, where they spent the next few hours checking in on their supplies, playing games, putting on sunscreen, and trying not to get seasick.

As the sun set, the trio began preparing for bed by making a fire, setting up a tent, and attempting to fall asleep despite the rainfall penetrating their only form of shelter.

Moments later, their jet ski escort arrived back at the raft and instructed the group to return to shore — deeming the challenge too dangerous in the face of the looming thunderstorm.

After being escorted back to land, the trio was confronted by local police, who revealed that someone on shore reported the raft floating on the water.

Godfrey then asked the officer if they should've called in advance to report the video challenge, to which the officer responded, "You should not be doing this."

The YouTuber also revealed that although police were attempting to make contact with the trio once the storm began, they couldn't tell because they were in the tent.

"I'm at a loss for words, this is definitely a first," the police officer told the group.

"Please DO NOT attempt to recreate any of the content in this video," Godfrey advised in the description of the video, claiming that the challenge was conducted in a "controlled and safe environment."