Toronto freezes licences for Uber drivers and people have thoughts

To manage levels of greenhouse gas emissions in the rideshare industry, Toronto City Council has voted to implement a policy to pause the total of vehicle-for-hire driver's licences, including ones with Uber.

The motion was approved by a vote of 16—7 on Wednesday, which pauses the number of rideshare drivers at the current levels, with the exception of zero-emission vehicles.

The amendment is part of a motion that mandates that all vehicles-for-hire must be zero-emission by Jan. 1, 2031, with some outlined exceptions, including stretch limousines and accessible vehicles.

The motion says that City Council must "implement a policy to maintain the net total of vehicle-for-hire and private transportation company driver's licences at no greater than current levels, as of October 12, 2023."

Here comes massive surge pricing. Only going to hurt the people using these services — Matthew McCutcheon (@mccutcheon79) October 12, 2023

The amendment asks staff to report back on a comprehensive framework, including emissions, congestion, and transit impacts for the vehicle-for-hire industry by no later than the fourth quarter of 2024.

Uber Canada says it is "reviewing all legal options" following the groundbreaking vote.

If I have to wait around for an Uber I’m just going to drive. So will most. What a backwards move! — Peter Luce (@krazyrabbi) October 12, 2023

"Mayor Chow's cap will ultimately hurt the diverse group of Torontonians who rely on rideshare as part of their transportation mix and those who drive rideshare for additional income, especially in a time of rising costs," Uber said in a statement.

"This will increase wait times and the cost of a safe and reliable transportation option for so many while important transit projects are delayed and the cost of purchasing a vehicle has increased about 50 per cent in four years."

This is not a good idea. We are heading towards an economic recession and so many newcomers and students drive Uber part time for extra income only to now be limited from that as well. — Anish Ahuja (@AnishAhuja07) October 12, 2023

Uber said that it still supports the City staff report and all of its recommendations for transitioning the vehicle-for-hire industry to net zero emissions, including a mandate of 2030 and a grant program to support drivers in making the transition.

The transportation network company noted that the recommendations align with Uber's own goals of becoming a fully electric, zero-emissions platform by 2030.