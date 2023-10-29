Toronto parents need to check out these helpful groups and resources

Parenting groups and resources play a pivotal role in helping Toronto parents navigate the crazy world of parenthood (and step-parenthood) in this bustling metropolis.

For many of us, being a parent is an all-encompassing role. It's about nurturing our children and guiding them through their developmental stages, and needless to say, each family has its own unique challenges.

There's a village of resources out there for us Toronto parents. More than just tools to help us become better parents, these might also be your lifeline into maintaining your own well-being.

No parent has all the answers, and we shouldn't be expected to. It's perfectly okay to reach out, ask for support, and connect with others who understand family dynamics, from step-parenting, adoptive and fostering situations, to single parenthood and everything in between.

Here are some of the incredible parenting groups and resources that you can take advantage of in Toronto.

The Association of Parent Support Groups in Ontario is a compassionate resource for parents, guardians, and caregivers seeking practical guidance in addressing the challenging behaviors and emotional struggles of their children.

The CAMH Family Resource Centre is a supportive space designed for families of individuals facing mental health or addiction challenges.

It offers educational materials and community resources, and assistance in navigating the mental health and addiction system.

The City of Toronto offers a range of resources (from child health and development workshops to breastfeeding support and home-visiting programs) to help parents navigate the challenges of parenthood and foster healthy development in their children.

East End Mom Friends is a vibrant and inclusive community for parents, caregivers, and families looking to make meaningful connections.

East End Mom Friends hosts a variety of events, group chats, and parents' night outs, providing a judgment-free environment to combat loneliness and isolation in the early stages of parenthood.

Families in Transition, part of Family Service Toronto, offers affordable counselling services for separated, divorcing, and blended families facing various challenges related to parental separation, conflicts, and adjustment issues.

Gay Fathers of Toronto, part of The 519 in the Church Wellesley Village, provides a supportive space for gay fathers and LGBTQ+ parents to share experiences and receive understanding and guidance in their parenting journey.

In this inclusive community, LGBTQ+ parents can find support and understanding while building lasting connections with others who share similar experiences.

The North Toronto Moms Group offers a community for Toronto-area moms to network, attend guest speaker events, join playgroups and book clubs, and participate in various social activities, all while helping to foster connections and help moms through the stages of motherhood.

Pleo is a parent-founded organization dedicated to supporting families with children up to age 25 facing mental health challenges. They provide family peer support, advocate for system change, and offer a team of experienced staff who understand the complexities of mental health care.

Toronto Dads Group is a diverse and inclusive community that welcomes fathers of all backgrounds, including married dads, single dads, gay dads, trans dads, and more. They organize meet-ups across the GTA, creating a network for dads to connect and navigate fatherhood together.

The Well Parents Centre is a mental health center for parents and parents-to-be.

It provides support through various stages of parenthood, with services for mental health, consultations for parenting, infant and child sleep, and lactation, as well as couples counselling (and more).

Wholeplay was founded to provide everyday parents with a high-quality early childhood development and parenting service, emphasizing enriching experiences for young children and support for parents.

YWCA Parenting Programs offer resources like workshops on positive parenting, referrals to community resources, and telephone parenting guidance. They also host a weekly Mom and Baby program focusing on nutrition and self-care for mothers.