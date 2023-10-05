City
pharmacists prescribe ontario

Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe medications for more common conditions

It can be kind of a challenge to see a doctor these days as emergency rooms close more often than not and clinics face staff shortages resulting in long wait times for treatment.

Ontario is trying to fix this problem by allowing pharmacists to treat clients for six more minor conditions.

"The patient gets to have their diagnosis and treatment without having to wait a month or two, at the minimum, to see a doctor for something that is straightforward and easily diagnosable with a skilled pharmacist," said Mark Fahmy, pharmacist at Total Care Pharmacy in Scarborough.

Patients can receive care for acne, canker sores, nausea and vomiting in pregnancy, diaper rash, yeast infections and parasitic worms.

One person on X (formerly Twitter) is happy about the announcement and wants Ontario to match healthcare in other provinces.

Another person posted that the province needs to have their priorities straight.

The six ailments are in addition to 13 that pharmacists have been prescribing since the beginning of the year.

It includes fever, oral thrush, pink eye, dermatitis, menstrual cramps, acid reflux, hemorrhoids, cold sores, impetigo, insect bites and hives, tick bites, sprains and strains and urinary tract infections.

"Expanding the role of Ontario's pharmacists is another significant step towards connecting Ontarians to the care they need, right in their own communities," said Jeff Leger, president of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Fahmy said pharmacists follow a framework when diagnosing a patient. If a client has a complicated case where new treatment can interact with current medications, he would still refer them to a doctor.

"There's red flags we watch out for," said Fahmy. "If one of those is met, that is when we will make a referral for sure."

Accutane, for example, is a medication that treats severe acne. As a University of Waterloo pharmacy graduate pointed out, pharmacists would only be able to prescribe medication for mild acne. A referral would be required for serious cases.

