Home Hardware is permanently closing another store in Toronto

One neighbourhood in Toronto will officially have to bid farewell to a local haven for all things home improvement in the coming weeks, as the Liberty Village Home Hardware is gearing up to permanently close its doors.

The home improvement store, located at 171 East Liberty St. Unit 113, first dropped the bittersweet news last week, informing DIY enthusiasts in the area that it would be discounting many of its items ahead of its closure.

"It's with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our beloved Home Hardware store. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years," the announcement reads.

"Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you during this special closing sale. Let's make these last days memorable together."

The massive closing sale will offer 25 per cent off purchases over $50, and 40 per cent off purchases over $100 on tools and home improvement essentials.

"Nooooo! I absolutely loved this store. You just can't beat speaking to someone in person, and the staff were always SO helpful and friendly," one customer wrote in response to the news.

"Thank you for your amazing service and dedication to the community! You were always my number one spot and you will be missed," another person said.

The home improvement retailer has already shuttered two of its other locations in the past year, namely the Danforth Pape Home Hardware in August to make way for the future Ontario Line, as well as the Deer Park Home Hardware in January to make way for new condo developments.

For Liberty Village residents, the next closest Home Hardware location is in Parkdale, near Brock Avenue and Queen Street West.

blogTO was unable to confirm an exact closing date with the store, so if you're keen on taking advantage of the closing sales, you might want to head down sooner rather than later.