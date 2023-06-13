Home Hardware is permanently closing a Toronto store for Ontario Line

Greektown residents will have to bid farewell to a local haven for all things home improvement, as the Danforth Pape Home Hardware in Toronto is set to officially close its doors this summer to make way for the future Ontario Line.

News of the impending closure circulated among loyal customers first, who heard first-hand from employees that the store was due to depart from its beloved home.

"Pape/Danforth Home Hardware at 680 Danforth Ave. is closing permanently soon for Metrolinx Ontario Line construction. Adjacent businesses also affected," one resident wrote in a community Facebook group.

"So very sad. One of my favourite stores in the neighbourhood over the years," a heartbroken customer responded.

"So many vacant storefronts nearby, so I hope they find something that works as a new location. Lots of other businesses have moved nearby like Apollo and Leon's. Crossing my fingers for them," another person said.

"Fingers crossed they find another location nearby! Love Home Hardware…been a customer since they were on Pape," a comment reads.

The Ontario Line is an under-construction, 15.6-kilometre rapid transit line that will bring 15 new stations to the city, running from Exhibition Place, through the heart of downtown, to the Ontario Science Centre. According to recent city documents, major construction will begin in 2023 and the project is planned for completion in 2031.

Malcolm Firkser, owner of the Danforth Pape Home Hardware, confirmed to blogTO that the store received a Notice of Possession from Metrolinx to vacate the premises by Aug. 28, 2023.

Firkser said relocation within Greektown remains a top priority, and staff are hoping to find another space in the neighbourhood to call home soon.