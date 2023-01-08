Home Hardware is permanently closing a Toronto store for a new condo

A local Home Hardware store is sadly shutting its doors after several years of serving the community to make way for new condo developments.

The Deer Park Home Hardware store, located at 1420-1422 Yonge Street posted multiple signs on their storefront indicating a massive closing down sale.

In a post uploaded to the Midtowners Facebook page, one local resident noticed the sale and was upset to see the local hut for all things home-improvement leave the neighbourhood.

"Disconcerted to discover the closest hardware store to us (Yonge & St Clair) is shutting down in a couple weeks to make way for yet another condo," the post reads.

Multiple residents also shared their dismay, arguing that there's already plenty of condos in the area.

"Another Toronto institution that will be gone for more awful and [expensive] tiny condos," one person replied.

"It's sad because eventually all small businesses will be fazed out because only big box stores can afford the rent at the bottom of a condo," another person said.

As part of the closing down sale, all items at the store are marked at 25 per cent off. The store's final day of operations is also unclear, but according to the local resident, the sale will run for a "couple weeks."

Of course, there's still several Home Hardware locations across the city to support, with one just a few blocks away at Bathurst and St Clair.