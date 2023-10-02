Car drives into swimming pool in bizarre Brampton crash

It looks like one driver in Brampton recently took the term "carpool" a little too literally after they crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard swimming pool.

Peel Regional Police received a call reporting the incident on Sept. 28 at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Mayfield Road in Brampton.

Video footage of the aftermath, uploaded to TikTok by @brampton.towing, shows a white vehicle submerged in the backyard pool as police and firefighters assess the scene.

According to Peel Regional Police, a female driver managed to climb out of the vehicle before it fully submerged. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no criminal charges have been laid.

"Okay someone needs to explain that's not what we mean when we say carpool," one comment reads.

This is just the latest incident in Brampton involving a vehicle veering off the road and smashing through a backyard fence.

Viral video shows car smash through multiple backyards in Brampton https://t.co/fWra3Cn5QL #Ontario #Brampton — blogTO (@blogTO) September 12, 2023

Earlier this month, multiple shocking videos emerged online showing a separate vehicle plowing through several backyards near Great Lakes Drive and Demaris Drive and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Peel Regional Police charged an adult male with impaired driving and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.