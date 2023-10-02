City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
car accident brampton

Car drives into swimming pool in bizarre Brampton crash

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It looks like one driver in Brampton recently took the term "carpool" a little too literally after they crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard swimming pool. 

Peel Regional Police received a call reporting the incident on Sept. 28 at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Mayfield Road in Brampton. 

@brampton.towing Vehicle drove through the backyard and straight into a neighbours pool, you cant make this stuff up! SAVE OUR NUMBER! 🤑🤑 #collision #accident #carcrash #brampton #towing #towtruck #cashforcrash #seeacrashcallforcash #poolparty #caraccident ♬ original sound - Brampton Towing

Video footage of the aftermath, uploaded to TikTok by @brampton.towing, shows a white vehicle submerged in the backyard pool as police and firefighters assess the scene. 

According to Peel Regional Police, a female driver managed to climb out of the vehicle before it fully submerged. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no criminal charges have been laid.

"Okay someone needs to explain that's not what we mean when we say carpool," one comment reads. 

This is just the latest incident in Brampton involving a vehicle veering off the road and smashing through a backyard fence. 

Earlier this month, multiple shocking videos emerged online showing a separate vehicle plowing through several backyards near Great Lakes Drive and Demaris Drive and leaving a trail of destruction behind. 

Peel Regional Police charged an adult male with impaired driving and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. 

Lead photo by

@brampton.towing
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto ranked 23rd best city in the world

Video shows two Brampton drivers somehow crash into each other in empty parking lot

Busy Toronto street is suddenly closing for 6 months and people are angry

Car drives into swimming pool in bizarre Brampton crash

Everyone was complaining about terrible TTC service this weekend

Ontario could see its first snowfall of the season next week

Wave of crime including animal shootings has locals worried about safety of Toronto park

Toronto is getting a new bridge and the designs are stunning