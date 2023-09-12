Viral video shows car smash through multiple backyards in Brampton

Shocking videos have emerged online showing a car completely smashing through several backyards in Brampton and leaving a pile of destruction behind.

Backyard footage of the crash shows the SUV veering off the road near Great Lakes Drive and Demaris Drive ​​​​​​and plowing through multiple yards.

Another angle of the crash — posted on TikTok on Sept. 11 by user Aliza Shoaib — has amassed over half a million views at the time of publication.

The video shows the aftermath of the incident, with several fences destroyed, patio furniture knocked over, as well as a group of local residents pouring into the yards to assess the area for damages.

Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and Peel Regional Police have since charged an adult male with impaired driving.