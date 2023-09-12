Viral video shows car smash through multiple backyards in Brampton
Shocking videos have emerged online showing a car completely smashing through several backyards in Brampton and leaving a pile of destruction behind.
Backyard footage of the crash shows the SUV veering off the road near Great Lakes Drive and Demaris Drive and plowing through multiple yards.
The vehicle drove through a fence and ended up in a residential backyard Yesterday👀😨 #brampton— CarraDeShaukeen (@CarraDeShaukeen) September 12, 2023
Another angle of the crash — posted on TikTok on Sept. 11 by user Aliza Shoaib — has amassed over half a million views at the time of publication.
The video shows the aftermath of the incident, with several fences destroyed, patio furniture knocked over, as well as a group of local residents pouring into the yards to assess the area for damages.
Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and Peel Regional Police have since charged an adult male with impaired driving.
