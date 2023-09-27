City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raccoon ttc

Viral video shows raccoon trying to hitch a free ride on TTC streetcar

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Widely considered Toronto's unofficial mascot, raccoons have virtually dominated the city and become one with the people, with clips of the furry Toronto residents nabbing at food deliveries and browsing local grocery stores making rounds on social media.

The latest of such incidents to go viral involves a bandit-eyed fare-dodger, who was spotted trying to hitch a free ride on the TTC's 501 streetcar.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday, has already amassed over 135,000 views at the time of publication. 

In the five-second clip, a trash panda can be seen patiently waiting by a 501 streetcar — presumably for it to open its doors — and promptly being denied as the vehicle keeps its doors shut and continues on with its route. 

@eveline.cecil The walk of shame when you miss the streetcar 😩 #fyp ♬ i walk this earth all by myself - Ekkstacy

Reactions to the viral video varied, with many empathizing with the raccoon as a commuter and others worried for the safety of the four-legged friend on the busy road. 

"I feel that to my core. How many times have I ran to the bus stop only to be left behind," one person wrote. 

"This is the most Toronto video ever," another comment reads. "We all know how that feels," one commuter said. 

Encounters with these so-called "trash pandas" have become just an inevitable part of living in Toronto and riding the TTC. Back in 2016, a raccoon was spotted boarding a train at Spadina station, and in 2018, trains northbound from Eglinton to Finch were delayed for 45 minutes due to a raccoon walking at track level

Luckily, the original poster reassured those concerned for the well-being and safety of the furry friend that it was escorted off the road after the filming of the video. 

Lead photo by

@eveline.cecil
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is about to miss another public transit deadline

Thieves allegedly stole a gun from an unmarked Ontario police car

Viral video shows raccoon trying to hitch a free ride on TTC streetcar

Parking tickets are about to get a whole lot more expensive in Toronto

The 25 most iconic neon signs in Toronto

Unusually warm weather is delaying arrival of Ontario's fall colours

Shocking video shows someone set truck on fire and casually walk away in Brampton

40 essential hiking trails and parks in Toronto