Viral video shows raccoon trying to hitch a free ride on TTC streetcar

Widely considered Toronto's unofficial mascot, raccoons have virtually dominated the city and become one with the people, with clips of the furry Toronto residents nabbing at food deliveries and browsing local grocery stores making rounds on social media.

The latest of such incidents to go viral involves a bandit-eyed fare-dodger, who was spotted trying to hitch a free ride on the TTC's 501 streetcar.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday, has already amassed over 135,000 views at the time of publication.

In the five-second clip, a trash panda can be seen patiently waiting by a 501 streetcar — presumably for it to open its doors — and promptly being denied as the vehicle keeps its doors shut and continues on with its route.

Reactions to the viral video varied, with many empathizing with the raccoon as a commuter and others worried for the safety of the four-legged friend on the busy road.

"I feel that to my core. How many times have I ran to the bus stop only to be left behind," one person wrote.

"This is the most Toronto video ever," another comment reads. "We all know how that feels," one commuter said.

Encounters with these so-called "trash pandas" have become just an inevitable part of living in Toronto and riding the TTC. Back in 2016, a raccoon was spotted boarding a train at Spadina station, and in 2018, trains northbound from Eglinton to Finch were delayed for 45 minutes due to a raccoon walking at track level.

Luckily, the original poster reassured those concerned for the well-being and safety of the furry friend that it was escorted off the road after the filming of the video.