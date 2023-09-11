A Toronto couple just got married on a TTC streetcar

Like most couples in today's day and age, Benjamin and Joey's love story first began approximately 12 years ago, when the pair met online.

The early days of their relationship involved Joey —who is originally from Pickering — taking the TTC regularly to visit Benjamin in Toronto. Fast forward a decade, and the couple has now officially tied the knot on board a retired TTC vehicle in celebration of their long-standing love.

The Canadian Light Rail Vehicle (CLRV) was a type of streetcar used by the TTC from the late 1970s to the late 2010s, and after their retirement, Benjamin told blogTO that they always wanted to go see them.

"I grew up in Toronto so I've always taken the TTC everywhere, and I kind of grew up on the TTC," he explained. "I've always really loved taking transit, and I've always been really passionate about public transit."

After getting engaged last year, Benjamin asked the Halton County Radial Railway Museum in Milton, Ont. if they were able to accommodate weddings on board some of their vintage vehicles.

The full-size electric railway and museum feature historic electric railcars operating on two kilometres of scenic track, and is operated by the Ontario Electric Railway Historical Association (OERHA). The organization was first formed in 1954 by a group of men who wanted to save the TTC streetcar 1326 from being sent to the scrap yard.

After getting the green light from the museum, Benjamin pitched the idea to his then-fiancé and family, who were initially a bit confused by the proposal and found it difficult to picture.

Any initial skepticism was short-lived and immediately squashed once guests experienced the nostalgic magic of the vintage streetcar.

The one-of-a-kind ceremony on Sept. 8 was officiated by a friend that Benjamin met while they were both volunteering at Pride Toronto.

After saying their "I do's," the couple took a scenic ride through the forest on board a streetcar from the 1890s.

Like many Toronto couples, Benjamin told blogTO that the pair "have a lot of memories of date nights and taking the subway downtown and catching the streetcar back."

Those wishing to congratulate the couple on their nuptials are asked to donate to the LGBT YouthLine, a youth-led organization offering peer support and leadership opportunities to 2SLGBTQ youth across Ontario.