Someone turned one of Toronto's speed enforcement cameras into a garbage bin

Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras across Toronto have successfully issued millions of dollars in tickets to motorists who disregard posted limits, and while city data indicates they are actually working to curb dangerous driving, there are still many repeat offenders and, it seems, a general hatred for the technology.

The recognizable grey boxes containing specialized detection devices that automatically snap photos of the plates of anyone going over the limit have often been the target of vandalism during their years in service despite a strong and persistent demand for safer streets.

Not all heroes wear capes — CB SKNY (@justsayCB) February 15, 2023

It is unclear if the damage is perpetrated by disgruntled drivers who've had too many tickets mailed to their homes as a result of the machines, bored and deviant passersby, or people who see the instruments as extensions of the police.

Either way, a number of the cameras — which change locations every few months based on where they are deemed to be most needed — have been spray painted, toppled over, smashed up or otherwise defaced and/or physically damaged.

In the most recent example of this trend, an active camera was gutted and filled with trash, turning it into a DIY public garbage can of sorts.

A resident posted a photo of the defunct (and expensive) unit, spotted on Bloor Street West near Christie Station.

The city says that it's just one example of an uptick in such incidents.

"The city has not conducted a detailed analysis on incidents of ASE device vandalism. However, there has been an increase in the number of incidents reported during the first six months of this year compared to the same duration in 2022, [though] the number of ASE devices increased in February from 50 to 75," a spokesperson told blogTO.

They underscored that tampering with an ASE device is illegal, and that serious cases are reported to Toronto police.

Nature is healing — GameGrooves (Majora's Mask EDM Album - 9/1/23) (@GameGrooves) September 19, 2023

Thankfully, the city (and, by extension, the taxpayer) isn't on the hook for replacement costs, which are covered by the company behind the machines.

"The city is also exploring other solutions with the vendor to reduce instances of vandalism... [which] is not only illegal but negatively impacts road safety and allows dangerous speeding to continue near vulnerable road users."

Anyone who spots any broken cameras is asked to report them to 3-1-1 — that is, after they're done giggling about it and taking a picture for social media.