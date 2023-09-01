Getting around Toronto this weekend is going to be a thoroughly stressful ordeal

Surprise, surprise — this weekend is going to be yet another brutal one for Toronto traffic, meaning you'll have to budget some extra time to get around the city and all of its road closures, transit disruptions, congestion and delays.

It's the final weekend of the CNE, which means crowds will be out to hop on some rides, play some midway games and gorge themselves at the food building for the last time this year.

With the Ex's conclusion also comes the Canadian International Air Show each day from Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 4, which will not only mean thousands of people flocking to the waterfront, but also stopping to stare at the sky in awe no matter where they are in the city.

Other all-weekend events drawing masses to the city include Anime Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Electric Island at Fort York, Hot and Spicy festival at the Harbourfront Centre, and Bark in the Park and Buskerfest in Woodbine Park.

There's also Arctic Monkeys at Budweiser Stage and NF at Scotiabank Arena, both on Friday; Smashing Pumpkins at Bud Stage and Jai Wolf at the Danforth Music Hall, both Saturday; Guns N' Roses at the Rogers Centre and Labour Day fireworks at Canada's Wonderland on Sunday; and Cigarettes After Sex at Echo Beach and Promise Cherry Beach on Monday.

Also on Monday is the Toronto and York Region Labour Day Parade, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m., with road closures starting even earlier at 7 a.m. until around 2 p.m. Toronto Police are advising residents to expect major traffic diversions and delays as a result.

Road closures for the parade between those hours will be:

University Ave. from Adelaide St. W to Dundas St. W

Armoury St. from University Ave. to Chestnut St.

Centre Ave. from Armoury St. to Dundas St. W

Queen St. W from Bay St. to Dufferin St.

York St. from Queen St. W to Richmond St. W

Dufferin St. from Queen St. W to CNE entrance

Liberty St. from Dufferin St.to Atlantic Ave.

Mowat Ave. south of King St.

Fraser Ave. south of King St.

Jefferson Ave. south of King St.

Pardee Ave. south of Liberty St.

A few other road closures are also are bound to clog things up in the coming days:

The Dufferin Street Bridge remains fully blocked off for emergency repairs

Queen St. W between Bay and Victoria Streets remains shuttered for the construction of a new subway stop on the Ontario Line

Broadview Ave. between Gerrard St. E. and Danforth Ave. is limited to one northbound lane with no southbound traffic due to TTC track replacement

The Broadview Ave. and Danforth Ave. intersection is reduced to one lane of eastbound traffic only, also for TTC track replacement

One westbound lane of Lake Shore Blvd. W. from Rees to Spadina remains blocked for a shaft and tunnel project

One northbound lane and the shoulder of the Don Valley Parkway near the Don Mills off ramps are closed for bridge rehabilitation for a portion of Friday

One lane in each direction on Allen Rd. between Sheppard and Dufferin will be occupied for roadway crackfilling for a portion of Friday

Westbound lanes of Lake Shore Blvd. E. from Yonge to Lower Jarvis will be reduced for hammer sounding starting Monday

One lane in each direction of Lake Shore Blvd. between Cherry St. and the Don Roadway will be blocked for hammer sounding starting Monday

Two westbound lanes 0f Lake Shore Blvd. E. from Cherry St. to Carlaw Ave. are shuttered for the construction of the Don River Bridge

Continued roadwork on Highway 401 means multiple lane closures in and around the city

For those taking the TTC to avoid all of the above messes, you should be aware that 512 St. Clair streetcars are being replaced by shuttle buses starting on Sunday, Sept. 3 until Summer 2024.

Construction on the De Grassi Street bridge will also mean diversions of the 501 Queen route starting Sunday, September 3. The 503 Kingston Road and 505 Dundas lines will be impacted at later dates.

Further details on all of these matters can be found on the TTC's website. And in more positive public transportation news, GO Transit is ramping up some of its service starting Saturday, September 2.

The City of Toronto has a full, real-time list of hundreds of other road closures and hazards on its website, while transitgoers can check the TTC Service Alerts account for any service disruptions. Highway closures and other incidents that may impact your plans can be found via Ontario 511.