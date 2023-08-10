City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc door chime

Toronto's iconic TTC subway door chime is coming to buses

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

That familiar three-tone closing door chime heard on the TTC subway will soon be heard on the transit network's newest buses, part of two programs piloting new technology on the system.

The TTC's iconic subway chime is debuting on the latest additions to the surface fleet, an order of 336 New Flyer hybrid-electric buses, which were purchased as part of the TTC and City of Toronto's transition to a zero-emissions fleet.

Deliveries of these new hybrid-electric buses to the TTC are already in progress, and passengers will soon begin hearing this rear-boarding chime on surface routes operating out of the TTC's Mount Dennis Division, serving North York commuters.

Once testing is complete, the TTC expects to roll out the door chimes fleet-wide on all new vehicles moving forward.

Rear-door boarding chimes are just one of two pilot projects exploring new accessibility features that will operate until the end of September.

The TTC is also piloting a contactless elevator system at select subway stations where passengers can activate elevators using an app on their phone.

Bluetooth technology allows these touchless elevators — which have been rolled out at Finch, Kennedy, Kipling, Union and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations — to be operated from ten feet away without a WiFi connection or data usage.

However, using the service requires a free app download from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or via a QR code posted at elevators included in the pilot.

The pilot will run until September 30, and the TTC encourages the public to share feedback about changes via its customer service section at ttc.ca, by calling 416-393-3030 or emailing accessibility@ttc.ca.

Lead photo by

New Flyer
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Wild helicopter chase footage shows takedown of Toronto carjacking suspects

Toronto's iconic TTC subway door chime is coming to buses

You can now officially tap credit and debit to pay on the TTC

Toronto is about to get the tallest travelling Ferris wheel in North America

Toronto reclaiming more space under Gardiner Expressway for people and events

People in Ontario call for Doug Ford to resign after Greenbelt development scandal

Major Toronto intersection will grind to a crawl for weeks due to TTC work

Woman arrested for painting and gluing herself to iconic 'Toronto' sign