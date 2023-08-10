Toronto's iconic TTC subway door chime is coming to buses

That familiar three-tone closing door chime heard on the TTC subway will soon be heard on the transit network's newest buses, part of two programs piloting new technology on the system.

The TTC's iconic subway chime is debuting on the latest additions to the surface fleet, an order of 336 New Flyer hybrid-electric buses, which were purchased as part of the TTC and City of Toronto's transition to a zero-emissions fleet.

Deliveries of these new hybrid-electric buses to the TTC are already in progress, and passengers will soon begin hearing this rear-boarding chime on surface routes operating out of the TTC's Mount Dennis Division, serving North York commuters.

Once testing is complete, the TTC expects to roll out the door chimes fleet-wide on all new vehicles moving forward.

Rear-door boarding chimes are just one of two pilot projects exploring new accessibility features that will operate until the end of September.

The TTC is also piloting a contactless elevator system at select subway stations where passengers can activate elevators using an app on their phone.

We’re testing the @contactlessacc elevator app at Finch, Kennedy, Kipling, Union and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations. With the app, you can operate the elevators with your smartphone from up to four feet away! pic.twitter.com/qaQcIRhgmR — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) August 2, 2023

Bluetooth technology allows these touchless elevators — which have been rolled out at Finch, Kennedy, Kipling, Union and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations — to be operated from ten feet away without a WiFi connection or data usage.

However, using the service requires a free app download from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or via a QR code posted at elevators included in the pilot.

The pilot will run until September 30, and the TTC encourages the public to share feedback about changes via its customer service section at ttc.ca, by calling 416-393-3030 or emailing accessibility@ttc.ca.