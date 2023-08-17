A Toronto community is calling for traffic reform after several trucks blow through red light

Toronto locals are calling for change at the Queen and Lansdowne intersection in Parkdale after a video of multiple transport trucks blowing a red light was shared on Facebook.

Locals are calling for change after seeing transport trucks blow a red light in Parkdale - 🎥 Adam Wynne #Toronto pic.twitter.com/diUcsma7Iw — blogTO (@blogTO) August 17, 2023

The inital post was shared to Facebook by Parkdale resident Adam Wynne last week. The caption reads:

We need action to address the large trucks trying to fit through the Jameson-Lansdowne-Queen intersection.

This afternoon 3 trucks blocked the intersection at the same time, then ran through a red light and crosswalk.

This happens every single day. There is going to be a fatality here.

Wynne sent the video to both Parkdale-High Park councillor Gord Perks and the trucking company, Jasdeep Sangha Transport.

He says he hasn't received any response from Jasdeep Sangha Transport. Meanwhile, his e-mail to Perks was part of a months-long thread in which Perks' constituency assistants continued to redirect him to Toronto Police and the city's traffic agents.

The local community rallied behind the call for traffic reform, with several sharing their own unsafe experiences at the Queen and Lansdowne area on Facebook.

"If you’re standing on the sidewalk you gotta watch out you don't get hit from their wide turns," said one commenter.

Another added, "There’s been such an increase of unsafe traffic in Parkdale in general and folks using small residential streets as through ways. I get nervous all the time about folks getting hit."

A common sentiment among locals is the hope that once the Dufferin bridge opens back up, traffic will ease up.

However, Wynne maintains that the issue was a concern in Parkdale long before the bridge shut down.

According to his latest interaction with Perks' office, the best thing to do is alert any traffic violations to the Toronto Police at their online reporting service.

blogTO reached out to Gord Perks for comment, but has yet to hear back at the time of publication.