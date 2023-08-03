A Toronto bridge will be fully replaced after emergency closure

The Dufferin Street Bridge that passes over the Gardiner Expressway has had its fair share of hard times.

The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic in early July after reports of a damaged deck panel, prompting the city to launch a full investigation into the structural health of the overpass and evaluate the repairs needed.

Based on the initial assessment, it was estimated that 2 months of work would be sufficient to bring the bridge back up to safety standards.

Unfortunately, a follow-up report a few weeks later has affirmed that the process won't be that simple.

"A comprehensive inspection has revealed that the damage to the bridge is more significant than previously thought," the report reads.

Just how significant are we talking, though?

Well, to put it simply, the target completion date has now been changed from September to the painfully ambiguous date of 'Fall 2023/Winter 2024.'

Of course, that estimate comes with the asterisk that the 'timeline is subject to change.'

But it doesn't end there. The city has also announced that, despite these extensive (and costly) repairs, the bridge is going to be replaced entirely with a new bridge that's expected to be built in conjunction with work on the Ontario Line.

The city's project team will be hosting a virtual information event on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. that will include a Q&A.

The long-term closure of the bridge is going to have a notable impact on traffic, an outcome which will be on display in full for the rest of the summer with Caribana weekend and the CNE both on the immediate horizon.

As one of the primary routes to cross over the Gardiner and access the Exhibition grounds, drivers can expect above average chaos for many months to come.

As for the replacement of the bridge, no timeline has been determined yet, but the meeting on August 3 may offer some clarity into the city's plan.