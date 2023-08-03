City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
molotov cocktail bar toronto

Toronto dive bar suffers serious fire damage in alleged Molotov cocktail attack

City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One man is in custody after an alleged Molotov cocktail attack that caused severe damage to a dive bar in Mimico.

Toronto Police and fire crews responded to a call before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with a report of a building on fire at Royal York Road and Newcastle Street, and that officers had placed a man in custody on the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that the fire at local bar Colins Dugout was the result of a Molotov cocktail attack.

Photos of the fire's aftermath depict severe damage to the building, its entire ground floor visibly burned out. The main floor of the building was almost fully consumed by the fire, while the upper floor reportedly suffered minor smoke damage.

A touching photo was captured by a passerby at the scene of the fire, showing a firefighter comforting a grey cat. It is not known if the cat was rescued from the blaze, however, the poignant image is a reminder of the remarkable physical and mental challenges firefighters face on a daily basis.

Likely based on eyewitness reports of a Molotov cocktail being thrown into the establishment, police and fire crews are investigating this as a criminal incident.

Lead photo by

@livingbyyyz
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's High Park devolves into chaos as protesters clash over changes to limit car traffic

Here's what the first day of Toronto's legal park drinking looked like

Luxury car dealership called out for blocking Toronto bike lane

Toronto dive bar suffers serious fire damage in alleged Molotov cocktail attack

Toronto couples left in the dark after wedding venue company shuts down abruptly

Video shows hundreds of people lining up desperate for jobs in Mississauga

Justin Trudeau announces he and wife Sophie are separating after 18 years

It's about to get cheaper to ride the TTC and GO around Toronto