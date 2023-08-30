These are the top Toronto attractions locals say they've never been to

Everyone has that one major attraction (or multiple attractions) in their home city that they've never bothered to go to despite it being a top destination for tourists.

In Toronto, it's interesting to hear which sites that locals have either deliberately avoided for their entire lives, or just inadvertently neglected visiting — which is why one Reddit user polled people who grew up here on this exact topic.

The popular thread was posted on the city's subreddit this week, and nearly 1,000 comments swiftly ensued, with residents happy to talk about which hot Toronto destinations they've never ever seen, and why.

The original poster kicked it off by saying they've never spent a day at Casa Loma, which is one that many others have likewise avoided.

The Bata Shoe Museum was also high on the list, with citizens saying they had never thought to drop by the unique institution, though those that have been made sure to underscore that it is "really neat" and has an interesting, quirky and wonderful display.

Other submissions were TIFF, the Hockey Hall of Fame, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Centre Island, Black Creek Pioneer Village, the Scarborough Bluffs and the Old Spaghetti Factory.

Notable mentions also included activities rather than places, such as a Toronto Maple Leafs game, which is less of a fun weekend activity and more of a bucket list item now due to the exorbitant prices. Also named were Caribana, the Pride Parade, the Molson Indy and the CNE, the nation's biggest fair that is right at our doorstep.

Another great addition to the catalog was the Scarborough RT, which one person says they are sad to never be able to try out now that it has been permanently decomissioned.

And, there are apparently residents who have actually never been to the CN Tower, nor the infamous Queen and Spadina McDonald's; the first, recommended to be well worth the trip, and the latter, not so much.