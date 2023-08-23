Someone has been secretly spraying random people with ink in Toronto

Corporate bigwigs and office drones in Toronto's Financial District should be on the lookout for a roaming bandit stealthily spraying down business types with ink.

Reddit user cams27 shared a post warning the public of "someone spraying ink on people on King around Yonge and Bay."

"Yesterday, I was hit with ink in the morning and only noticed once I got to work. Today, I saw these two people had been hit with ink. Neither of them had noticed. When I got to work, a colleague had also been inked."

The post has garnered hundreds of upvotes on Reddit since its posting Tuesday evening, and almost 140 comments as of writing the following afternoon.

In response to the post's virality, cams27 tells blogTO that "Most people have been confused. You don't suspect someone is spraying ink around. You assume a pen must have exploded or something."

However, with a mounting number of unsuspecting victims and similar splash patterns, a whole lot of pens would have to be bursting simultaneously in the same area of the city to support this theory.

In addition to spotting multiple victims, cams27 has since been tipped off by another inked officegoer, "saying they were in a suit and got hit with purple ink on Thursday, the 10th of August."

The growing tally of inked victims and a timeline spanning almost two weeks has cams27 suggesting that "whoever is doing this has maybe been doing it for a while."

Other victims told cams27 that they were surprised, and hadn't initially noticed the ink-splashing attacks.

Another person came forward telling the Reddit user that they saw ink splattered on the floor and walls on the concourse level of First Canadian Place near the elevators, with an almost identical splash pattern as seen on victims' clothing.

Reactions to the rogue ink bandit are mixed, ranging from authentic anger to satirical faux outrage.

One Reddit user replied to the ink bandit PSA, joking that "Toronto sounds like a terrible place to live. A dystopian nightmare city filled with homeless, perverts and apparently an octopus."

Others went full CSI, like a comment asking, "Is there any way we can zoom enhance the image, then run it back slightly and then up the contrast roughly 30 per cent to possibly see a reflection of the perp in the wet ink?"

The pop culture reference was not lost on the next commenter, who added a Roger Daltrey-esque, "WON'T GET FOOLED AGAIN, YEAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!!"

Several other commenters reference the infamous 2019 case of feces-thrower Samuel Opoku, who became something of a celebrity after being criminally charged for dumping buckets of excrement on unsuspecting victims, taking on the moniker "peepee poopoo man" in the process.