This is what people are saying about the arrest of the man dumping feces in Toronto

People of Toronto woke up feeling a little safer now that the feces thrower has been caught by Toronto police.

As of 6 p.m. yesterday, Samuel Opoku, 23, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfere with property.

This comes after a series of incidents over the last five days where unsuspecting victims had buckets of feces dumped on them on two separate university campuses.

We’ll all sleep better tonight knowing that the Toronto peepee poopoo man has been caught. — Jillian Welsh (@jillianlwelsh) November 27, 2019

The city followed the story closely, probably because the thought of being dumped on by a bucket of feces is well-horrifying, and because this has truly been one of those head scratching stories.

really invested in the 'poopoo peepee man' saga as it develops — tabaniku (@jejerepy) November 26, 2019

A lot of people have shared how relieved they're feeling now that they don't have to worry about being the next victim of the feces thrower.

Thank you TO police. It was really stressfull walking downtown past couple of days. Prompt response and great work. When it matters you guys really deliver. Thank you and cheers. — Andyandy (@atandyandy) November 27, 2019

For others, the incidents have opened their eyes to how weird things can get in this city, and in university.

I remember when I was scared of going to school because I didn't complete my assignment. In 2019, I'd be scared of the serial shit thrower. — Zahra Khozema (@Zahra_Khozema) November 27, 2019

You never know when things will take a turn like this.

I spent last year at U of T as a fellow: dining in a robe, drinking port, reading poetry. Today I went back to U of T to ask students about a guy dumping buckets of shit on people. https://t.co/SgCq6jA3wq — Richard Warnica (@richardwarnica) November 27, 2019

Many people are thinking that the incidents might be a result of someone struggling with mental health issues.

Hopefully they arrested the right guy. If so, and found guilty, and not mentally ill, I hope he gets a sentence that actually makes sense. — Woof! (@cdn_guy) November 27, 2019

A parody account which dubbed the the alleged perpetrator of the attacks the "peepeepoopoo man" made sure to get the last word after the news of the arrest broke.

They might have got me but u still the biggest piece of shit in town — peepeepoopooman (@poopoop36137887) November 27, 2019

Opoku is scheduled to appear in court at 60 Queen Street West, courtroom 101, today at 10 a.m.