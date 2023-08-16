City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc credit debit tap

People are complaining about the TTC's new credit and debit tap feature already

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's only been one day since the TTC fully updated its PRESTO machines to accept contactless debit and credit card fare payments across Toronto's transit system, but riders who have been requesting the feature for years are already complaining about it.

People were pleasantly surprised to find the option showing up on screens at some stations and on some vehicles late last week, with the TTC teasing that there was big news to come before announcing the long-awaited improvement on Thursday, for full implementation Monday.

But people are already citing problems with the new tech.

One woman told local news outlets that she was somehow charged a double fare when walking through the turnstiles at her local subway station, with the reader allegedly docking funds from a credit card that was in her fannypack while she also tapped her PRESTO card.

It seems hers was not an isolated experience, either, and some fear there will only be more reports of the same thing happening.

Residents are also grumbling about pricing, and wondering if tapping a bank card will end up costing five cents more than a PRESTO fare, as it could be considered a "cash fare." 

But, a press release from the TTC dispels this rumour, stating that anyone paying by bank card "will be charged $3.30, the same as the adult single ride PRESTO fare." Unfortunately, this means that seniors' and other discounts will not be available if paying by credit or debit.

There is also the topic of transaction fees for those whose financial institutions charge them or enforce limits. The public is also curious how the fairly steep fees for accepting these new payment types will be handled on the other side of the equation.

And, users seem confused about how they will show proof of payment if they get stopped by an inspector, though the TTC has already said that staff devices will be able to read all card types to see if you've paid.

The agency told outlets this week, though, that transitgoers should be careful not to lean on or stand to close to PRESTO readers, as a second charge is possible even though the devices are designed to only be able to read one card at a time.

Lead photo by

Greg David
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People are complaining about the TTC's new credit and debit tap feature already

Sign at Toronto safe injection site incites outrage and confusion

People in Ontario furious over reports Doug Ford got a private plane ride from the OPP

CBSA hiring hundreds of student border officers across Canada

Canadians will get more money from the government this fall

Chaotic video shows giant unruly parking lot brawl in Mississauga

Shocking incident has people calling Ontario city the hate crime capital of Canada

Chaos unfolds for group trapped in elevator of Toronto's sketchiest condo complex