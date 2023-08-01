Woman killed by tree branch in Trinity Bellwoods was notable figure of local arts scene

After a number of days struggling for her life in hospital, the woman who was struck by a falling tree branch in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park on July 25 has reportedly succumbed to her injuries — and has also been identified as a prominent figure of the city's arts scene.

Loved ones confirmed to news outlets on Monday that the victim of the horrifying accident was Pari Nadimi, owner of an eponymous art gallery on Niagara Street, just a few minutes' walk from the ever-lively green space.

The Pari Nadimi Gallery was founded back in 1998, with a focus on "significant artists whose work is ambitious, challenging, intellectually motivated."

All types of creation, from performance and video to sculpture and painting, were represented in the space's 200-plus exhibitions, with many artists going on to showcase work in prestigious institutions around the globe with Nadimi's help.

Pari Nadimi was a major player in the art gallery scene for more than 25 years!! RIP✨ — Miz Schweizenheimer (@erika_ess) July 31, 2023

The avid supporter of contemporary art is being remembered as an incredible, warm and compassionate person who will be missed by many.

Nadimi, 71, died on July 27 after suffering a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident. It is the second time in just a few years that a person has been killed in this manner in the park, sparking concerns about the way the city maintains its urban canopy.

The offending tree was completely removed last week "for further analysis" and others in the area were inspected.

This is so sad to hear and unfortunately it’s not an isolated incident. This park is so loved by everyone who lives downtown…this is awful!!! — Notorious Lil Bee 🐝 is a Ukrainian Canadian 🇺🇦 (@notoriouslilbee) July 31, 2023

City staff told blogTO last week that "the city removes trees that are severely damaged and an imminent high safety hazard to people, adjacent properties, as well as traffic and street infrastructure. The public is asked to report hazardous trees and branches to 311 to help the Urban Forestry department investigate and remove hazards."