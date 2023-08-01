City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pari nadimi trinity bellwoods

Woman killed by tree branch in Trinity Bellwoods was notable figure of local arts scene

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After a number of days struggling for her life in hospital, the woman who was struck by a falling tree branch in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park on July 25 has reportedly succumbed to her injuries — and has also been identified as a prominent figure of the city's arts scene.

Loved ones confirmed to news outlets on Monday that the victim of the horrifying accident was Pari Nadimi, owner of an eponymous art gallery on Niagara Street, just a few minutes' walk from the ever-lively green space.

The Pari Nadimi Gallery was founded back in 1998, with a focus on "significant artists whose work is ambitious, challenging, intellectually motivated." 

All types of creation, from performance and video to sculpture and painting, were represented in the space's 200-plus exhibitions, with many artists going on to showcase work in prestigious institutions around the globe with Nadimi's help.

The avid supporter of contemporary art is being remembered as an incredible, warm and compassionate person who will be missed by many.

Nadimi, 71, died on July 27 after suffering a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident. It is the second time in just a few years that a person has been killed in this manner in the park, sparking concerns about the way the city maintains its urban canopy.

The offending tree was completely removed last week "for further analysis" and others in the area were inspected.

City staff told blogTO last week that "the city removes trees that are severely damaged and an imminent high safety hazard to people, adjacent properties, as well as traffic and street infrastructure. The public is asked to report hazardous trees and branches to 311 to help the Urban Forestry department investigate and remove hazards."

Lead photo by

Becky Robertson
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC descends into rush hour chaos after fires shut down two subway lines

Woman killed by tree branch in Trinity Bellwoods was notable figure of local arts scene

Canadians wonder what happened to Justin Trudeau's forehead

Someone brought an actual raft to Toronto's new Love Park pond

Someone was banned from Canada's Wonderland after posting video on ride

Toronto to witness rare blue supermoon and it won't happen again until 2037

Brutal lineups for Toronto Island ferries expected to continue as new fleet delayed

Shirtless man walks on TTC subway tracks spraying fire extinguisher in wild video