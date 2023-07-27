Witness to horrible tree branch accident in Toronto park worries it could happen again

After yet another incident of a tree branch falling and crushing a person sitting in Trinity-Bellwoods Park this week, residents fear that more similar accidents are bound to happen if the city doesn't make changes to the way it maintains urban flora.

An unassuming parkgoer sustained serious injuries on Monday evening after being struck by the limb of a large tree in the popular green space near Crawford and Queen St. W. The woman, in her 60s, was rushed to hospital as police cordoned off the area and the city eventually removed the entire plant.

Large branches aka widow makers, hopefully she’s okay 🙏🏻❤️ — Chad Biso (@ChadBiso) July 25, 2023

It comes a few years after a man in his 30s was killed in the same manner in the same park, and shocked bystanders worried they were about to witness the same outcome.

"I don't know who I'm supposed to email or call in anger about this, but I just watched a branch fall on a woman in Trinity-Bellwoods and I don't think she's going to make it," a person who was on the scene at the time said in an Instagram story posted just after.

"If you live in the area, if you go to Trinity-Bellwoods, if you take your family there, if you just go there to have fun, you need to let whoever the f*** is responsible for the arborists [and] the trees here that this just isn't acceptable."

A shocked bystander who saw the tree branch fall on a woman in Trinity-Bellwoods park on Monday says someone has to be held responsible - 📹 Trystan MacDonald #Toronto pic.twitter.com/ckv4ajDKK8 — blogTO (@blogTO) July 27, 2023

The man, clearly upset, also referenced the death that took place in the park in 2016, as well as another instance he heard of a limb crashing to the ground near the playground on the west side of the property recently.

"This sh*t keeps happening and I'm pretty sure I just watched a woman die."

A few years back a couple from France & their baby were in Trinity Bellwoods and a large branch broke off and the man died. The tree is still there. The tree branch that fell on this 60 year old woman is big. I hope she will be ok. So awful. https://t.co/4OcwI1H8s9 — Sweetheart Gateaux (@GateauxAmmo) July 26, 2023

There has been no update on the woman's condition, but a spokesperson from the city tells blogTO that they send "sincere and heartfelt well wishes to her for a speedy recovery."

They added that staff were onsite Monday evening and yesterday to examine the trees in the area and have cut down the tree for further analysis.

@311Toronto large dead fallen branch right above children's splashpad at Trinity Bellwoods park. Its sitting on another branch and could fall pretty easily. pic.twitter.com/n74N7EI8g1 — traviswinch (@traviswinch1) April 18, 2022

"The city removes trees that are severely damaged and an imminent high safety hazard to people, adjacent properties, as well as traffic and street infrastructure. The public is asked to report hazardous trees and branches to 311 to help the Urban Forestry department investigate and remove hazards," they said.

"Maintaining city trees in a safe and healthy condition is its primary focus and is critical for establishing a mature, sustainable urban forest."