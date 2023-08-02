It's about to get cheaper to ride the TTC and GO around Toronto

Starting next week, Metrolinx is set to reduce the price of its PRESTO cards.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the transit agency revealed that the price of PRESTO cards would be reduced from $6 to $4 starting on Aug. 8.

PRESTO cards currently allow commuters to travel between 11 different transit agencies, including GO Transit and UP Express. Cards are available for purchase at many locations, including transit customer service outlets, Shoppers Drug Mart stores, fare vending machines, and ticket vending machines.

Metrolinx noted that most local transit fares are free for passengers connecting between participating agencies and GO Transit.

In May, the Ministry of Transportation announced that passengers could use debit and credit cards to pay for fares across various transit agencies in Ontario, including GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, MiWay, York Region Transit, Oakville Transit, Durham Region Transit, Burlington Transit, and the Hamilton Street Railway.

Although this method of payment is still not available on the TTC, Metrolinx said that the option would be available "later this summer."

The transit agency will also offer the option of using PRESTO cards in smartphone wallets soon.