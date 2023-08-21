City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc fare

Gen Zer confused about what a TTC token is makes fellow Toronto residents feel old

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

TTC tokens — and, by extension, the people who remember using them — already seem to be considered vintage novelties in Toronto despite still being accepted as valid fare across the city's public transit network.

Subway stations stopped selling the tiny branded coins at the end of 2019, and retail outlets, earlier this year as the commission moved to prioritize more modern payment methods like tapping your bank card.

Still, there are places where the humble token reminds us of its existence, such as on the screens of streetcar fare and transfer machines, or in the bottom of an old purse or long-ignored pocket.

But, it appears that members of the younger generation who have unearthed a token in one of these places may have no idea of what the thing actually is.

One such young'n took to the Weird Toronto Facebook group after discovering one of the artifacts over the weekend, asking members what the heck the currency was and whether it would still be usable on the TTC or whether she should "just keep it as a collectable."

"Never seen this before, maybe I'm just too young but does anyone know if they'd even still take this?" the teen wrote along with photos of her precious find.

"I actually think I was given this instead of a dime as change, something new everyday! Thought this group would appreciate."

ttc fare

The post in Weird Toronto has racked up hundreds of comments and reactions in just a few days.

Of course, hundreds of people are finding the inquiry absolutely adorable and hilarious, and are also jumping in with comments about how old the post makes them feel.

The hit of nostalgia prompted residents to go online and check what the exact status of the pieces are at present, finding on the TTC website that "you can still use previously purchased TTC tickets, tokens or passes you have to pay your fare" and that no end date has been set for when the TTC will stop accepting them.

If you also feel ancient while reading this, apparently so did a 23-year-old who commented as much, so don't go preparing yourself for hospice just yet.

Lead photo by

Nayuki
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Former Toronto candidate argues with internet strangers after luxury car stolen

Justin Trudeau opens up about life after separating from Sophie Grégoire

Gen Zer confused about what a TTC token is makes fellow Toronto residents feel old

Toronto water taxi lines were chaotic and stretched for blocks this weekend

Swarms of invasive red and black bugs are appearing all over Toronto

Toronto airline pilot shows off breathtaking views from his mile-high office

Comedian hilariously shares the most Canadian things on first time visit to Toronto

Toronto woman clings to hood of moving car in concerning video