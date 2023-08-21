Gen Zer confused about what a TTC token is makes fellow Toronto residents feel old

TTC tokens — and, by extension, the people who remember using them — already seem to be considered vintage novelties in Toronto despite still being accepted as valid fare across the city's public transit network.

Subway stations stopped selling the tiny branded coins at the end of 2019, and retail outlets, earlier this year as the commission moved to prioritize more modern payment methods like tapping your bank card.

Still, there are places where the humble token reminds us of its existence, such as on the screens of streetcar fare and transfer machines, or in the bottom of an old purse or long-ignored pocket.

But, it appears that members of the younger generation who have unearthed a token in one of these places may have no idea of what the thing actually is.

People from Halifax love to talk about what a joke it is that the ferry only accepts exact change (true) and how that would never happen with transit in a bigger city (may I introduce you to the TTC’s brand new streetcars in a city that no longer even sells tokens) pic.twitter.com/3gRF77lmF7 — Emily (@emilydawnlove) July 26, 2023

One such young'n took to the Weird Toronto Facebook group after discovering one of the artifacts over the weekend, asking members what the heck the currency was and whether it would still be usable on the TTC or whether she should "just keep it as a collectable."

"Never seen this before, maybe I'm just too young but does anyone know if they'd even still take this?" the teen wrote along with photos of her precious find.

"I actually think I was given this instead of a dime as change, something new everyday! Thought this group would appreciate."

Of course, hundreds of people are finding the inquiry absolutely adorable and hilarious, and are also jumping in with comments about how old the post makes them feel.

The hit of nostalgia prompted residents to go online and check what the exact status of the pieces are at present, finding on the TTC website that "you can still use previously purchased TTC tickets, tokens or passes you have to pay your fare" and that no end date has been set for when the TTC will stop accepting them.

If you also feel ancient while reading this, apparently so did a 23-year-old who commented as much, so don't go preparing yourself for hospice just yet.