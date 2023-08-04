City
dvp car fire

Terrifying video shows car burst into flames on Toronto highway

A new alarming video captured on a Toronto highway shows a vehicle completely engulfed in flames — in a scene that can only be described as straight out of an action movie. 

On Thursday at approximately 8:20 p.m., two southbound lanes on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) approaching Lawrence Avenue East were blocked off due to a blazing vehicle fire. 

A video of the dramatic scene shows the car completely engulfed in flames, with a mini explosion even going off as cars slowly pass by the fiery incident. 

Just before 11 p.m., the Don Valley Parkway's official Twitter (X) page confirmed that the two left lanes were finally cleared and reopened. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. 

It's been an eventful 24 hours on the DVP to say the very least. On Friday morning, two naked people were spotted walking along the expressway during rush hour. 

Police received reports of the incident just after 8 a.m. around the DVP and Eastern Avenue area. One person with no clothes on was located, and police say it's believed that the duo was intoxicated. 

Lead photo by

@6ixBuzzTV
