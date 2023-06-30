Car bursts into flames on impact in wild video of head-on crash in Vaughan

A 30-year-old driver is lucky to be alive after a fiery crash in Vaughan this past May, an incident now coming to light thanks to a just-released dashcam video of the incident.

York Regional Police shared the wild video on Friday afternoon, showing a white SUV barreling into a two-door sedan in a devastating head-on crash, the sedan immediately erupting into flames on impact.

This fiery crash could have been deadly.



A 30-year-old man faces charges for driving impaired and failing to stop at the scene of this crash May 28.



Let's keep the explosions in the sky this #CanadaDay weekend - not on our roads. Don't drink and drive.#SafeRoadsYourCall pic.twitter.com/9si9gwULd1 — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 30, 2023

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of May 28 on McNaughton Road, all captured on the dashcam of a car travelling just behind the sedan involved in the collision. The witness' 9-1-1 call audio can be heard in the video.

The YRP alleges that "the driver of the white SUV veered into oncoming lanes at a high rate of speed, [and] fled the scene before first responders arrived."

Vaughan Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames, and the alleged driver of the white SUV was eventually located at a nearby restaurant before being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged driver faces several charges, including impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Another more significant explosion would shut down Highway 401 in Pickering just a few weeks after this alleged impaired driving incident, causing traffic mayhem across the region.