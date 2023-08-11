It's going to be total chaos trying to get around Toronto this weekend

There is a ton going on in Toronto this weekend, and as much summer fun as there is to be had, largescale events and extensive infrastructure projects are set to cause some major travel upsets for anyone trying to get around the city.

Whether you're walking, biking, or taking the TTC in the coming days — and especially if you're hopping in a rideshare or driving — the following road closures, restrictions, festivals and more will be crucial to keep in mind when planning any outings.

The main disruption to road users will be the Taste of the Danforth, which will shut down a huge chunk of Danforth Ave. for the entire weekend for live music, games and activities, and of course, food and drink.

Given that it's the first time residents have been able to attend the event since 2019, it will likely be a big one, and could see even more than the usual 1.6 million attendees it draws each year. The thoroughfare will be closed between Broadview and Jones from 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11 until 3 a.m. on Monday, August 14.

The Toronto Police Service notes that "vehicles are advised to take alternative routes as there will be traffic delays in the area." But, subway service on Lines 1 and 2 is being increased to help get everyone to where they're going.

The Humber Bay Shores Waterfront Festival is also happening this weekend, transforming Marine Parade Drive into a street party and farmer's market.

Portions of the road will be shuttered starting at 9 p.m. Friday, August 11 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 12, impacting drivers, cyclists and those riding the 66B Prince Edward bus, which will turn back at the Park Lawn Loop.

The Dufferin Street Bridge, Queen Street West between Bay and Victoria Streets, Jarvis Street between Shuter and Dundas St. E., Queen St. E. between De Grassi and McGee, and Broadview Ave. from Gerrard to Danforth remain closed for repairs and construction.

Select lanes and shoulders are also being blocked off for some or all of the next few days:

Don Valley Parkway South from York Mills Rd. to the Bayview/Bloor ramp for geotechnical borehole drilling

Don Valley Parkway from Don Mills Rd. To Bayview Ave. for a geotechnical investigation

Lake Shore Blvd. W. from Park Lawn Rd. To Legion Rd. for bridge flushing

Lake Shore Blvd. E. from near Cherry St. to west of the Don Roadway for emergency bent repairs

Lake Shore Blvd. W. From Spadina Ave. To Rees St. for concrete chipping

Lake Shore Blvd. E. From Cherry St. to Carlaw Ave. for Don River Bridge construction

Parts of Highway 401 eastward of Scarborough for ongoing roadwork in both directions

For transit riders, diversions on the 501 Queen and 505 Dundas streetcar routes may add extra time to your trip, along with diversions of the 72 Pape bus, 325 Don Mills night bus and 300 Bloor-Danforth night bus.

Other events that are expected to draw thousands to the city and cause a fair bit of congestion include Sam Smith at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night, Pantera and Lamb of God at Budweiser Stage on Saturday night, Kidz Bop Live at Bud Stage on Sunday, and the Toronto Argos game at BMO Field, also on Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays have a game every day this weekend too, so anticipate consistent crowds and traffic around the Rogers Centre.

Also taking place: the Waterfront Night Market, Jerkfest, Feast of St. Lawrence, performances of Hamilton, the Bentway Block Party, the Christie Pits Film Festival, Shakespeare By Any Other Name in St. James Park, and more.

Check out the City of Toronto's Road Restrictions and Expressway & Lake Shore Boulevard Closures pages, as well as the TTC Service Alerts Twitter account to keep abreast of any and all traffic and transit obstructions.