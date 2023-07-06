Someone claims there's nothing to do in Toronto and people have thoughts

As prices for just about everything remain at unbelievable highs amid rampant inflation, it's easy to see why many residents are changing their habits and curbing their nights out to save money.

But even if your attempts to keep costs low lately have left you with the feeling that there's not much to do, in a city as large and buzzing as Toronto, there are always events to attend, new businesses to try out, and more activities to take part in no matter what your budget is or what you're looking to do.

This is, at least, what many are saying in response to a tweet that went viral and received enough backlash that the poster deleted it within hours.

"I will say it over and over again, unless you drink or wanna eat food there is absolutely nothing to do in Toronto," TSN content creator Jordan Cicchelli wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

While the sentiment is somewhat understandable, many flocked to disagree, calling the baseball expert out for having narrow interests, a lack of imagination and a "bullshit," "objectively wrong" take on the city she calls home.

Which are all great but theres a number of those I'd never go to like the science centre or museums, I've gone so many times growing up and the novelty wears off.



Again, I think my major thing is that I want outdoor entertainment like driving ranges, batting cages, that kind of… — Jordan Cicchelli 💛 (@jordancicchelli) July 5, 2023

Among the popular suggestions for a day in Toronto were museums and art galleries, concerts, events like Taste of the Danforth and Caribana, the ballet or symphony, the Science Centre, shopping, exploring some parks, and, of course, sports games, to which Ciccheli replied that she'd "never go to the science centre or museums, I've gone so many times growing up and the novelty wears off."

She added that she was seeking outdoor entertainment and "activity-based stuff" like batting cages and driving ranges, of which there are actually many in the GTA, even in Toronto's bounds. "We need more outdoor entertainment [and] walkable shops that aren’t just construction filled," she wrote.

Not offended, but this is just wrong. Street festivals every week/day, distillery, st Lawrence, concerts daily, amazing art galleries and shows, tons of fun activities and clubs, great parks and beaches and tons more. Also head 30-45 mins in any direction for outdoors galore! — Ben B (@bookbinder_ben) July 5, 2023

Other great recommendations that would indeed fit her criteria were axe-throwing, rock climbing, cocktail or cooking seminars, knitting and sewing classes, an Alpaca Walk, a visit to Stackt Market, as well as renting a kayak at the harbourfront or joining a boxing or martial arts gym.

"I'm bored of the city i grew up in sue me! ...I'm allowed to say it lacks in areas where other cities are much further ahead," Cicchelli said, trying to ward off her detractors, some of whom went as far as calling her "an out of touch spoiled brat."

How did you think your tweet claiming a huge and culturally diverse city bursting with art and culture, was actually a wasteland, came off? Because nice doesn't work but rude and snobby does. — merryweather20 (@merryweather201) July 6, 2023

Many people also piped up to say that if the woman had to grow up in the locale they're from, she wouldn't be complaining.

"Girl, no. If you think there's less to do in Toronto than small town Northern, ON, then I don't know what to tell ya. There's literally something going on every minute of every day in Toronto," one person said.

"Lol try growing up on the East Coast," wrote another.

And yet another: "Come to Calgary then you'll appreciate how much toronto has to offer."

Our city developers are horrible. The city has no charm. You are 100% correct — JuveNelCuore (@NelCuore85) July 5, 2023

Some locals, though, agreed with her, saying "Toronto has lost its allure" for them and doesn't make the most of its waterfront, for example, like other cities have.

"Why the fuck do I live here," one person even asked.

As someone also from here maybe it's not that there's not much do here, but you're just sick of Toronto. I feel like that sometimes. — Rhonda Stinki (@diabloshadow) July 6, 2023

As someone aptly pointed out in the middle of all the discussion, though, this is a common case of the old adage of "the grass is greener."

"Of course you've done 'everything' in the city you've lived in all your life, but that would be the same wherever you live!"