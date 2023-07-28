Toronto cops call out Mayor Olivia Chow after wave of violence

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) has called on newly-elected Mayor Olivia Chow to offer words of condolences and support for members of the Toronto Police Service after an unprecedented wave of violence this past week.

On Thursday, just after 12 p.m., the association's official Twitter (X) page asked Mayor Chow if she had any plans on providing a statement regarding recent incidents which saw a police dog killed in the line of duty and an officer struck by a stolen vehicle in Parkdale.

The TPA is the largest municipal police association in Canada, and represents almost 8,000 civilian and uniform members of the Toronto Police Service.

The statement references incidents that have all occurred over the past week and dominated news headlines.

Mayor Chow the men and women of the @TorontoPolice Service put their lives on the line everyday to keep you and the citizens of Toronto safe. They deserve your public support. @MayorOliviaChow @oliviachow @TPAca https://t.co/9OY4kkoOs6 — TPA President Jon Reid (@TPAReid) July 27, 2023

On Saturday, July 22 at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers from the 14 Division Community Response Unit were on bicycles in the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street.

After stopping a stolen vehicle at the intersection, the driver accelerated toward the officers, forcing one off their bike and slamming one officer between the car and another vehicle.

Shocking video shows Toronto bicycle cop struck by stolen vehicle https://t.co/iNI3oSfoz8 #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) July 25, 2023

A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have since been arrested and charged with a long list of offences. Neither of the two teenagers can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Just a few days later on Tuesday, July 25, Sgt. Brandon Smith and his K9, Bingo of the Police Dog Services (PDS) were in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area to search for a 44-year-old man wanted for murder.

The man allegedly fled the property, shot at officers, and shot and killed Bingo in the line of duty. The suspect was subsequently shot by police and transported to the hospital.

I want to thank the Members of @TorontoPolice and @TPAca, as well as the many community members who supported us today, as we stood shoulder-to-shoulder in honour of our brave police dog, Bingo.



Bingo was taken to his final resting place in an emotional and loving procession. pic.twitter.com/b3wYVPE1Qj — Chief Myron Demkiw (@TPSMyronDemkiw) July 27, 2023

Bingo was a two-year-old German Shepherd who joined the PDS in July 2022, where he underwent an "intense training course" with Sgt. Smith and graduated in December 2022.

Premier Doug Ford previously offered his condolences to the entire Toronto Police family, writing, "As an animal lover, I was very saddened to learn about the passing of Bingo."

The Toronto Sun reached out to Chow's office, which eventually did provide a statement on the matter.

"The mayor is in frequent communication with the chief of police. She sincerely hopes that the recently injured officers recover quickly, and she is grateful for their service," the statement reads.

"The mayor recognizes and appreciates the danger police put themselves in each day on behalf of communities across the city. She also expresses her condolences to Sgt. Brandon Smith and to anyone else who knew and loved Bingo."