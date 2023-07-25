Shocking video shows Toronto bicycle cop struck by stolen vehicle

Jaw-dropping video footage of an incident in Parkdale over the weekend has been released by Toronto Police, which shows a bicycle cop being struck by a stolen vehicle at a busy intersection.

On Saturday, July 22 at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers from the 14 Division Community Response Unit were on bicycles in the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street West.

Police say that officers located a stolen vehicle on Jameson Avenue and stopped the car in the northbound lanes just south of King Street West. As officers approached the vehicle on bikes, the driver accelerated toward them, forcing one officer to abandon their bicycle.

A shocking 15-second clip of the incident has been uploaded to YouTube by the Toronto Police Service.

In an effort to divert the cops, the driver is seen pulling into the southbound lane and slamming one officer in between the car and another vehicle — forcing the officer onto the hood.

The vehicle, which contained two people, continued northbound on Jameson Avenue north of King Street West. The stolen vehicle was eventually located abandoned in the Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West area.

The officer was taken to hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged with a long list of offences including dangerous operation, assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, and theft exceeding $5,000. She cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and is due to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Police believe multiple witnesses in the area may have dashcam or video footage of the incident, and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.