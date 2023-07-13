Man arrested for murder in Toronto stray-bullet shooting that left mother of two dead

Toronto Police have announced the arrest of a man following a daylight shooting in Leslieville last Friday, where 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat was killed by a stray bullet while walking in the Queen and Carlaw area.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting on Friday afternoon just after 12:20 p.m., and allege that three males were involved in a physical altercation that ultimately led to an exchange of gunfire between two of the men involved.

Huebner-Makurat was struck by a stray bullet, and despite being transported to hospital, she was later pronounced deceased.

Damian Hudson, 32, of Toronto, is charged with second-degree murder, and appeared at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre for a court appearance at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police are still seeking two outstanding suspects involved in the shooting, and have asked the public's assistance in identifying and locating those responsible.