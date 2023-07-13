City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
leslieville shooting toronto

Man arrested for murder in Toronto stray-bullet shooting that left mother of two dead

Toronto Police have announced the arrest of a man following a daylight shooting in Leslieville last Friday, where 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat was killed by a stray bullet while walking in the Queen and Carlaw area.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting on Friday afternoon just after 12:20 p.m., and allege that three males were involved in a physical altercation that ultimately led to an exchange of gunfire between two of the men involved.

Huebner-Makurat was struck by a stray bullet, and despite being transported to hospital, she was later pronounced deceased.

Damian Hudson, 32, of Toronto, is charged with second-degree murder, and appeared at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre for a court appearance at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police are still seeking two outstanding suspects involved in the shooting, and have asked the public's assistance in identifying and locating those responsible.

Lead photo by

Karolina Huebner-Makurat/Facebook
