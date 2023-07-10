New details emerge about mother killed in daylight shooting in Toronto

New details have emerged about the 44-year-old mother and wife killed in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat — also known as Caroline by close friends — was walking near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue just after 12 p.m. to pick up some lunch.

The mother of two was struck by a stray bullet after an altercation took place in the area and was rushed by ambulance to a nearby trauma centre, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe campaign, which has been set up on behalf of Caroline's friends and family, has already raised $160,000 out of its $200,000 goal at the time of writing.

The campaign describes her as a "shining light" and lifeline for her two young daughters. The funds raised through the page will be dedicated to securing her family's emotional and psychological well-being, education purposes, and a cause near and dear to her family.

"Caroline loved life and was instant friends with everyone she met. Her great sense of humour always lightened up all situations. She was a kind soul, always eager to lend a helping hand," the campaign reads.

"She was a shining light in the lives of her two beautiful daughters, aged seven and four. The sudden loss of their beloved mother has left these innocent young souls grappling with unimaginable grief and uncertainty about their future," her friends wrote.

"Caroline was more than just a mother; she was a constant source of love, strength, and support for her girls. She worked tirelessly to provide them with a nurturing and stable environment, striving to give them the best opportunities in life."

Toronto police are now searching for three suspects wanted in connection with the deadly daylight shooting.

The first suspect is described as male, 25-30 years old, tall, with a medium build and cornrows. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a black stripe from sleeve to sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes. He may have injuries to his head.

The second suspect is described as male, 18-25 years old, average height, slim build, with long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark-coloured jeans, and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as male, 18-25 years old, tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Police have released images of all three suspects, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.