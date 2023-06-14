City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
market street

A busy Toronto street is banning car traffic all summer

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One of Toronto's most bustling neighbourhoods is becoming more pedestrian-friendly this summer by completely closing down a popular street to car traffic for the duration of the warmer months.

Market Street, which runs along the west side of the city's famed St. Lawrence Market, has transformed into vibrant (and free) walkable precinct full of outdoor dining, live music and other entertainment, pop-up vendors and more, with no cars permitted between Front and the Esplanade.

The urban park was tested out as a pilot project last summer to great success, and is coming back for a second year for all those locals and tourists coming to peruse the market's food stalls, pick up some antiques and vintage at the revamped Sunday Market, get an iconic photo of the Flatiron Building or grab some coffee and a snack at a nearby cafe or restaurant.

The flexible street's removable bollards, gradual curbs and other existing design features make the addition of more patios and conversion to full pedestrianization a no-brainer for the local BIA, who wanted to expand the good vibes of ActiveTO and CafeTO all summer long in the community.

Deemed I Heart Market Street, it's something that many are also hoping the city makes permanent, with survey results showing most locals strongly approve of bringing the initiative back every June to October, or even year-round.

Residents can see which musicians will be performing on Market Street (with shows every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) online, and are encouraged to stop by and experience the reimagined district for themselves in the coming weeks.

The stretch will remain car-free until October 15.

Lead photo by

Old Town Toronto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is now on watch for tornadoes amid special weather advisory

Here's where Toronto ranks among the world's most expensive cities

Toronto candidate known for way too many election signs has a shady past

A helicopter just landed in the middle of a Brampton highway

A busy Toronto street is banning car traffic all summer

Opening date for Canada's largest casino resort in Toronto announced

There's a terrifying tarantula native to Toronto but it might be in danger

Three Toronto stores raided for selling illegal sex pills