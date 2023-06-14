A busy Toronto street is banning car traffic all summer

One of Toronto's most bustling neighbourhoods is becoming more pedestrian-friendly this summer by completely closing down a popular street to car traffic for the duration of the warmer months.

Market Street, which runs along the west side of the city's famed St. Lawrence Market, has transformed into vibrant (and free) walkable precinct full of outdoor dining, live music and other entertainment, pop-up vendors and more, with no cars permitted between Front and the Esplanade.

Such a fun afternoon! Market St is a win, and a great example that should be followed elsewhere around the city. We need to get to a point where pedestrianized streets downtown aren't out of the ordinary. Great seeing everyone there! pic.twitter.com/f8Eri0hbky — Dave Edwards (@DaveLikesBikes) September 12, 2022

The urban park was tested out as a pilot project last summer to great success, and is coming back for a second year for all those locals and tourists coming to peruse the market's food stalls, pick up some antiques and vintage at the revamped Sunday Market, get an iconic photo of the Flatiron Building or grab some coffee and a snack at a nearby cafe or restaurant.

The flexible street's removable bollards, gradual curbs and other existing design features make the addition of more patios and conversion to full pedestrianization a no-brainer for the local BIA, who wanted to expand the good vibes of ActiveTO and CafeTO all summer long in the community.

Deemed I Heart Market Street, it's something that many are also hoping the city makes permanent, with survey results showing most locals strongly approve of bringing the initiative back every June to October, or even year-round.

Biked down to Market Street to support the great work that the @OldTownToronto BIA and @TOCentreCyclist/@CycleToronto are doing. (Looking forward to making this pedestrianization permanent) pic.twitter.com/CBG6A17jxt — Chris Moise (@ChrisMoiseTO) September 12, 2022

Residents can see which musicians will be performing on Market Street (with shows every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) online, and are encouraged to stop by and experience the reimagined district for themselves in the coming weeks.

The stretch will remain car-free until October 15.