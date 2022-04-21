Toronto might shut down a busy street for pedestrians all summer

The main street in a Toronto neighbourhood that's almost always on the bucket list for visitors to the city may get completely shut down to car traffic this summer to make it more walkable and enjoyable for pedestrians and cyclists.

The historic St. Lawrence Market is vibrant and bustling year-round, but especially during the summer months, and local businesses have come up with a plan to make it even moreso.

Part of that plan is to expand the curbside cafe atmosphere we all loved during the pandemic to the area, adding in more public space for the entire summer.

Proposal led by @kristynwongtam to make Market Street (beside St. Lawrence Market) a pedestrian street for the summer. Being decided at Toronto East York Community Council tomorrow. #walkTO https://t.co/bKdQLzXfVL — Walk Toronto (@Walk_TO) April 20, 2022

People coming to enjoy the eats at the market's indoor stalls, shop at the Sunday Antique Market, gawk at the Gooderham Building and grab a coffee or a drink on one of the nearby patios could be doing so on a completely different Market Street come June.

Already a flexible street with removable bollards and gradual curbs that lend themselves to larger patios and more walking space, Market experimented with a few car-less weekends last year, which local associations note were a big hit.

"We have seen how successful ActiveTO and CafeTo have been in bringing people out to walk and cycle the streets," the St. Lawrence Market Neighbourhood BIA writes in a letter to community council this month.

"These initiatives do not have to be attached to any event or festival as time and time again, we have seen there has been a hunger for further public spaces to be used within the city. The time is now to extend that to Market Street."

Removing cars from Market Street adjacent to St. Lawrence Market would be amazing. The few parked cars on that block are far outnumbered by pedestrians, especially in the Summer. https://t.co/7NGuEq1Ge8 — Eli Aaron (@plg_and_poli) May 19, 2021

The pedestrianization of the street between Front and the Esplanade has been something that the city has been considering for years, and could indeed become permanent after this pilot, which would run from June 1 to Sept. 30 of this year.

Residents can expect bigger patios, tons of public seating, live music and other entertainment, more vendors and special events.

The addition of a massive multi-storey open air farmer's market across the street, opening in the fall, gives even more reason for the change.

Do you travel via The Esplanade?



Make the area a better place to be by filling out this St. Lawrence Market Neighbourhood BIA Survey about Pedestrianizing Market Street (north-south street west of the St Lawrence Market building). https://t.co/agahvsZSsl #bikeTO @WalkTO pic.twitter.com/5pAeZcO2e5 — Ward 14 Bikes (@Ward14Bikes) August 26, 2021

Similarly, a portion of Bremner Blvd. is also slated to be closed off in the coming weeks to better facilitate outdoor viewing parties for Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games during playoffs, something that is also awaiting approval from community council this week.