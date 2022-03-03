They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. From thrift stores to old book shops to antique shops, there are a ton of places in the city to find unique vintage items.

If you love to find items from the past, then this news is for you because Toronto is about to get a heavy dose of nostalgia starting this month.

The Sunday Antique Market is back after a few months of restrictions.

Held in the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood, the weekly market is always full of new vendors selling everything from furniture to jewelry.

"We sell pieces that inspire the designers," says Marlene Cook, who launched the first Sunday Antique Market over thirty years ago.

You'll be able to find items that go back centuries or even just decades before. Roam through the halls and find your next favourite clothing staple or even your next favourite decor piece.

Unlike your regular antique store, there are always new vendors every week, including one-time antique dealers and collectors selling their personal collections.

If finding old and unique treasures sounds like the perfect way to spend your weekend, make sure to check out the Sunday Antique Market at St. Lawrence at 125 The Esplanade, every Sunday starting on Mar. 13.

The antique market runs from 7:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., so make sure you're up early to get the best finds!

If collecting old books and magazines is more your cup of tea, there's no need to worry because there's also a market just for these collectibles.

The Old Book and Paper Show is back for the first time since 2019.

The biannual event has been running in Wychwood Barns since 2011, with hundreds of collectors attending the event every year to get their hands on vintage pieces.

From classic and rare books to comic books, you'll be able to find a book on almost anything.

There will be over 60 vendors piled high with antique prints, old paperbacks, maps, and even postcards.

Although these niche vintage events seem like they wouldn't be a hit with the younger crowd, surprisingly there are a ton of Gen Zers at these events looking for old hockey cards and vintage magazines.

"We have noticed at recent events that there is a large cohort of younger people coming to the show. Of course, there are lots of more mature, serious collectors who come out every time. These people are lined up outside before the 10am opening. But the younger people are becoming much more common at the show," says a spokesperson for the event.

The Old Book and Paper Show runs on Apr. 3 from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00p.m. at Artscape Wychwood Barns. Make sure to get there early as the event is notorious for its lineups before doors open.