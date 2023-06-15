Toronto is getting a new pedestrian bridge linking mainland to artificial island

A future bridge will give pedestrians a direct path between the mainland and the new network of parks and natural features being built into the artificial Villiers Island in Toronto's Port Lands.

Toronto's new artificial island sort of already exists, as Waterfront Toronto has etched out a new river valley carved through the barren Port Lands area that will soon act as a naturalized mouth for the Don River.

All that's left to do is let the water flood (or, technically, trickle) in, and this landform becomes an island.

The northwest edge of this island will be home to a sprawling public space known as Promontory Park, though current access to the future island from the mainland is limited to the recently-installed Cherry Street North Bridge.

It's a bit of a jog for pedestrians coming from the nearby East Bayfront district past car-congested Lake Shore Boulevard and nearby highway access ramps, but Waterfront Toronto has a plan in the works to bridge this gap in access and give foot and cycle traffic a direct path to this new natural(ish) attraction.

The waterfront revitalization agency has issued a request for qualified firms to submit proposals for this planned Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge.

The bridge is planned to span across the mouth of the Keating Channel, linking a future development site at the foot of Parliament Street with the new Promontory Park being constructed on what will eventually become Villiers Island.

According to Waterfront Toronto, "the Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge will create a vital connection between two globally significant communities, the Quayside community of Toronto's downtown, and the emergent Villiers Island."

"The bridge will accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists and become an important connector of the central waterfront to the broader waterfront park system, building on and enhancing Waterfront Toronto's network of beautiful, sustainable and accessible public realm and pathways."

This request for qualifications, or RFQ, Waterfront Toronto intends to select a shortlist of qualified candidates, who will be required to provide conceptual designs for the new bridge.

Though no details about the bridge's design standards have been made available to the public, Waterfront Toronto has set quite the precedent for excellence with the new roadway bridges recently installed to serve the future Villiers Island.

Delivery of this new bridge is currently anticipated for late March 2026.