City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
toronto mayoral candidate youth vote

One surprising Toronto mayoral candidate was shown to be a big hit with the youth

As more than 720,000 adults hit the polls Monday to vote in Toronto's by-election for mayor, their children did, too, in a mock election that showed which candidate resonated most with the city's young people.

According to the results of Student Vote Ontario, the majority of our youth would have likewise elected Olivia Chow into office, but it's the person who got the second-most votes that may serve as a surprise.

Xiao Hua Gong, who won only 0.41 per cent of the actual vote yesterday, earned 21.7 per cent of the student vote — in which 13,000 kids from 126 schools took part — compared to Chow's 23.4 per cent.

And, beyond this stat, residents have been taking to social media to affirm that their kids were very taken by the seemingly random contender.

His popularity with young people, though not exactly in earnest, is a testament to the would-be mayor's strategy of staking his claim to all corners of the city with campaign signs.

In recent weeks, it was hard to walk a single block without being greeted by Gong's face and his "Here to rescue Toronto" slogan, which turned him into a butt of a joke, and also endless memes.

While many criticized the Chinese-Canadian businessman's heavy-handed advertising, it seemed younger folks actually sought out his signs to steal, keep, and bring to parties, apparently.

The perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars Gong spent to plaster his image on TTC vehicles, on prime Yonge-Dundas Square real estate and what felt like every five feet was enough to pique interest in the character, who it was revealed actually has a shady past of pyramid schemes and fraud.

With far more Gong election posters than actual votes for Gong, some joke that the city should actually just leave the candidate's billboards up as an art installation of sorts to commemmorate his now-iconic and desperate bid to become our next mayor.

