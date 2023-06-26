Suspects wanted for Toronto arson are being trolled online for some rookie mistakes

Toronto police are on the lookout for two women who allegedly tried to set fire to an apartment unit in the city, but it seems that the public needn't worry too much, as the duo won't be too hard to catch based on the extremely haphazard effort they made to disguise themselves.

Security cam footage from the elevator of a building at Warden Ave. and St. Clair Ave. E shows the two suspects in fairly great detail, their face coverings failing to mask a few very identifying attributes that they blatantly left for all to see in a combination of what we can only assume was amateurism and a simple lack of concern.

The suspects are, of course, getting completely dragged for their conspicuousness now that their image is being widely shared on socials.

Just tats out eh? Lol — 𝕂𝕚𝕖𝕣𝕒 αкα ThatHorrorBish (@thatpiscesbish) June 26, 2023

Toronto Police Service said in a news release on Sunday that the two entered the lobby of the Scarborough building in question around 2:50 a.m. on June 18 and proceeded to the elevator, one of them holding what was unmistakably a red gas can and the other, a bright yellow spout.

After disembarking, police say they walked to a targeted unit, and doused and lit the front door ablaze, exiting the building and fleeing the scene in a black 2016 Lincoln MKC, the license plate of which was caught on CCTV.

Committing serious crime, while flaunting tattoos. 🫠 — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) June 26, 2023

Along with carrying some very suss criminal paraphernalia out in the open and not attempting to conceal the plates on the getaway vehicle they drove in clear sight of the property's outdoor cameras, the women are also being mocked for wearing some less-than-ideal outfits for committing such crimes.

One of the accused chose to wear a pair of sandals that look pretty damn hard to run in, and both opted for shorts and tank tops that revealed a number of distinctive tattoos, rather than long sleeves and pants.

I love how they covered their face but not their tattoos... 😭 — Slight (@Slightxs) June 25, 2023

The women have been identified as 34-year-old Andrea Jameer and 23-year-old Dustina Perez, both from Toronto, who are now wanted for arson, arson endangering life, possession of incendiary materials, mischief over $5,000, mischief endangering life, disgusing with intent and possession of weapons dangerous.

The two occupants of the apartment that they were aiming to harm and/or frighten were indeed home at the time, but did not sustain any injuries.